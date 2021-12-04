I’ve always thought kingfish have gotten a bad rap. Most of my friends wind up smoking kingfish, which makes a great snack-type of thing, or of course, fabulous smoked fish dip. In my early days of fishing, you know, like before the Ark. I learned to how to catch kingfish offshore of Port Canaveral. I learned about cooking kingfish as well. I remember trying some exotic kingfish preparations. For instance, wrapping kingfish steaks in aluminum foil with tarragon and butter and garlic, then grilling the whole thing. I didn’t like it. That was a day of cooking I’ll never get back.
What I did learn, is same-day-fresh kingfish cut into fish sticks, rolled in flour, dipped in egg, then rolled in breadcrumbs, and cooked in hot oil was fabulous. It actually turns out pure white with a solid texture. My wife and I don’t fry anything anymore, and I pretty much gave up on kingfish. In fact, I don’t even target them anymore.
Last week’s weather was sketchy at best. My website for the Gulf Stream’s location has been down for weeks, just to make things worse. My buddy, Al, and I planned to fish on Monday. I live in a neighborhood protected from the wind, and early on Monday morning, the wind was howling. WindFinder and National Weather forecasts called for rough waters that should die down around noontime, we put all the bait back in our freezers, and decided to check the conditions later in the day.
A little before noon, the weather had changed dramatically. We decided to take a chance and reloaded the EP-2. We packed gear for trolling and yellowtailing. I ran westward to a reliable waypoint. The wind was blowing from the northeast and the further offshore we ventured, the bigger the waves became. It wasn’t a bad run as we traveled with the waves, but when we stopped and turned around, we were tossed like a Caesar salad.
“Let’s set out a spread of baits and slow troll into the wind,” I told Al. “This will also get us closer to home. We spotted a few birds here and there and spent some time trolling through and around them. The wind was laying down and the waves were subsiding. The warm water, 79 degrees, took the chill off the wind. We got hit a few times and released a couple of small fish, and fought several rounds with bay grass that fouled lines, but found nothing worth keeping.
We were approaching Sombrero Light with very little boat traffic. In fact, there were times when we could not see any boats at all. “Hey Al,” I said, “I could go for some kingfish, for a change.” He was happy with that, and with the calmer seas, I deployed a rigged ballyhoo, on a wire leader, on the downrigger. Through the years, way more than fifty percent of my big fish have been caught on the downrigger.
I started zig-zagging across the deep edge of the reef. The seas had laid down, the sun came out and warmed our skin. The downrigger popped. I waited for the wailing screech of line pulling from the reel, but it never came. We thought the line might have weeded up. I grabbed the rod and felt subtle head shaking.
“There’s something on the line,” I told Al, “But it’s small.” I reeled quickly and something splashed behind the boat. I could see a fish churning on the surface, trying to shake the hook. As it came closer to the boat, I could see the small kingfish clearly and lifted him over the gunnel and into the cockpit.
I did a quick check with the measuring stick, and the fish was an inch short of legal. Back in the water he went and raced away. We got back on the troll. It was about 3 p.m. and the wind felt like it was picking back up. We didn’t want to come home skunked and started zig zagging out a little deeper.
The downrigger popped again. This time, the drag screeched immediately. Al grabbed the rod and started reeling. I slowed the boat, and the fight was on. We fought this fish for a long time. Every time Al brought him closer to the boat, he ran, pulling line of the reel and making all kinds of unexpected moves. Each time he was almost within gaffing range, he charged away from the boat like it was the first time he noticed it.
It wasn’t easy, but we finally got him in the boat. And what a nice kingfish; big and solid. We placed him in the fish box and started cleaning up the cockpit. We had a complete mess and two of the trolling lines had tangled.
Finally, we headed home. We were exhausted by the time the boat was cleaned, and the fish was fileted. We divided the fish into two bags each, one for same-day-fresh dinners and the other for smoking.
The coolest part of the whole day was cooking the fish. Loretta and I had an air fryer for a while that just never did a good job with fish. After several months, the fryer stopped working and the manufacturer sent us a new one. The new one had problems with the electronic dials and before too long we threw it in the rubbish. Eventually, and still hoping to eliminate frying in our house we purchased a new one. Different manufacturer, different size — much bigger and much better.
I dipped the nuggets of fish in an egg/lemon juice wash. After giving up on air frying, we stopped buying breadcrumbs, and of course had none in the house. So, we put half-a-bag of Texas Toast Seasoned croutons in zipper bags and smashed them to death with a meat tenderizer. It worked better than we had hoped. We rolled the fish nuggets in the new breadcrumbs set the air fryer to 425 degrees and put the nuggets in a fryer basket. I kept a close eye on them. After about seven minutes, the nuggets were golden brown and crispy on the outside. The fish was perfectly cooked, moist and firm. Best of all, no oil!
So, there you have it. Another great day of fishing. Another great meal. And life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His book, Florida Keys Fish Stories, is available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.