Summertime mahi mahi fishing makes me smile. I love fishing in the Florida Keys in the summer. I love fishing here anytime of the year. But in general, I’ll take summer over anything else.
I was excited when my buddy Dan and I had a conversation that ended in scheduling a fishing trip for Saturday morning. Pictures of mahi mahi being caught were all over social media. Excited telephones stories from local friends rang in with rave reviews of summertime mahi mahi fishing.
However, as sometimes happens, things change between plans being made, and actually taking the trip. For instance, the Gulf Stream, on planning day was 2 miles from Sombrero Light. The Gulf Stream on fishing day was 33-miles offshore! The marine forecast on planning day was 2- to 3-foot seas. On fishing day, the forecast was for 3- to 4-foot seas. And once we hit deeper water, we were in consistent 5- to 6-foot seas.
Already we were changing the plan. The Marathon Hump was out. The waves were hitting right on our nose, and we had no desire to run 26-miles in sloppy seas with the Gulf Stream still a number of miles past the Hump. For a few minutes, we discussed changing everything, and maybe targeting snappers. That conversation didn’t last long. This was supposed to be a summertime mahi mahi trip after all!
We crossed over the reef, put the outriggers out, set a spread of trolling baits; two artificial feathers, two rigged ballyhoos, with one on a deep planer. The wind was whipping so we settled for four lines instead of five or six, and decided to keep the dredge teaser we usually use in its storage bin. Later, we were very glad we did that.
With baits in the water, we took a minute to look around. There were no boats anchored up near the reef. Even looking seaward, only a few big boats could be seen. Dan adjusted our trolling speed until we reached a reasonably comfortable speed. “Pop,” one of the outriggers snapped. We looked back hoping to see the day’s first mahi mahi reaching for the sky. Uh-uh. No frolicking mahi mahi. Just nasty brown Sargassum weed fouled up in the line.
“Pop,” another line floated to the surface covered in weeds. “We are we cap?” I asked Dan.
“One hundred and fifty feet,” he answered. “It’s gonna be a long day.” On my last three fishing journeys the weeds had been right on the edge of being totally frustrating. It can be exhausting, especially in rough water, to continuously reel in and remove weeds from trolling lines. Even a medium-size glob of weed can feel heavier than most fish. It’s like reeling in dead weight. I donned my lifejacket.
I had cleared the first mess and drifted the line back into the spread. I locked down the bail and turned to the next mess. “Pop,” Instantly the black-and-red feather fouled with weeds. I left it and cleared the line on the other side of the boat. I guess I just felt like taking a break from the first line.
“Click, click, click.” I heard something. “Click, click, click.” The planer line was so badly fouled on weeds it was pulling line from the Penn International-30 with a heavy drag setting. The stiff rod was bent over, and Dan slowed to an idle. As I turned the handle on the reel, I pulled on the line with my other hand, just like the guys on Wicked Tuna. Only, I was pulling in stupid weeds and not blue-fin tunas. What a mess.
I thought, if we had put the big dredge-teaser out, we’d have to call a tow truck to get it back on the boat. Would Sea-Tow would cover something like that? Just joking. We removed the planer from the line and ran the rigged ballyhoo on a flat line. We moved the other baits closer to the boat. This helps to keep the weeds at bay. A little bit.
Dan chose a slower trolling speed. Weed was still thick as far as the eye could see. A line popped and we saw churning water where the bait used to be. “Fish on,” I said with glee. Although there was definitely a fish on the line, he never came to the surface. The weight of the tangled weeds kept him deeper in the water. It’s hard to determine how big a hooked fish might be when it’s wrapped in weeds. I worked him to the boat and when he was close enough to see, realized he was too small. Safely released, he returned to the water.
We decided to pull the lines and run toward deeper water hoping to find some relief from the weeds. We had been fishing for nearly two hours. The water had actually settled down a bit and we moved due south at a comfortable speed. We kept going until we found a very large area with much less grass and big individual patches here and there. There was not another fish anywhere in sight.
We put four lines back out, made a close pass to a house-lot size patch and “Kapow,” a mahi hit a rigged ballyhoo and struggled to stay out of the boat. Fortunately, we won that fight and had a big schoolie in the fish box. “Hooray, the smell of skunk is off the boat,” Dan announced. Strangely, no other mahis showed up. We turned around and made another pass. One more fish made it into the box. Two mahis showed up behind the boat and we cast every type of lure or bait we had on the boat. Not even a nibble. One mahi bumped a shiny chunk of ballyhoo but wouldn’t eat it.
We trolled past the patch four more times and each time caught one more fish. When all was said and done, we had six medium-size mahis. This was more than the two of us needed so we called it a day and motored home, in nearly calm seas, before 2 p.m. I’m looking forward to more summertime fishing, and life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His books, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” and “Double-Edged Sword” are available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.