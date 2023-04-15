This column originally appeared in the April 12, 2014, edition of the Keys Citizen.
It simply amazes me how fast time flies by. My dad, God rest his soul, said that time would go faster as I got older. I never paid much attention to that. Now, I think he might have been right. Already, November is just a fond memory. I shouldn’t say “fond” I guess, because this November was a little disappointing to me.
For many years, before I moved full-time to the Florida Keys, I used to spend Thanksgiving week in the Keys. I stayed at the Breezy Palms, in Islamorada, every year. I would trailer my boat – the EP2 (short for Extravagant Promises 2) — down from Orlando and fish every day I could. The point of the story is, Thanksgiving week in the Florida Keys was my biggest and most successful mahi mahi fishing of the entire year. Every year.
One year, there were 14 of us at the Breezy Palms. And the EP2 caught enough mahi mahi, tuna and wahoo to feed all 14 of us for a week. Now there’s some heavy rod bending for you. So, it is of little surprise that I still look forward to Thanksgiving week now that I live in the Florida Keys. But, this year, it just didn’t work out. The weather was a problem. We had high winds many of the days. My work schedule had me busy much of the time, my volunteer things that I do fell mostly on “fishable” days, the Gulfstream was meandering from three to 30 miles offshore and the mahi reports were scattered and inconsistent. I don’t know what happened exactly, but November and Thanksgiving came and went, with no mahi except a few schoolies here and there. I hate when that happens.
December was about the same. January was about the same. This is an outrage! All I want is to go fishing and catch a big fish once in a while. Is that too much to ask? It never was. I wonder what happened? The only sure thing I can rely on lately is catching tuna on the Hump. This is all well and good, but I would like to catch some big mahi and I would like to catch some big wahoo. Hey, I’m seeing a trend here. I would like to catch something big. There’s a surprise. Usually, I would have lots and lots of big mahi and big wahoo caught between November and February.
But this year, on days that I had business to do out of town, or all-day appointments locally, my friends would call from the water and text me selfies with big fish. Boy, talk about making a workday even worse. On many of the days that I had open schedules, the wind was blowing so bad, I either didn’t go fishing, or I went fishing just for a short period of time. As the saying goes, “Half measures availed us nothing,” and these truncated fishing expeditions were lackluster at best. I thought fishing was supposed to be easy. And fun. Not this winter.
Lately, I have been having a hard time sticking to my original fishing plan. If I had planned to stay close to the reef and troll for wahoo, the siren song of the Hump would call to me. Then, after I got there and put a dozen tuna in the box, I wished I had stayed in wahoo territory with the possibility of catching something big. With the cost of fuel lately, a Hump trip becomes a huge expense. Then again, it is pretty much a done deal that there will be hungry tuna hitting your baits. Fresh sushi sounds good to me anytime. But as most of my friends know, my targeted species is wahoo.
This weekend looks like a terrific opportunity to change my luck. Sunday’s weather looks great, as does Monday’s and even Tuesday’s. That gives me three decent shots at doing what I like best. Along with this good weather forecast, the wahoo reports are very good up and down the Florida Keys. Also, marauding schools of kingfish are patrolling the waters just off the reef and offering some big fish activity. Kingfish, cooked and eaten the same day they’re caught can be a real treat. Same-day kingfish, breaded and fried, is pure white and mild tasting. I serve it with beets, a steamed green veggie and homemade garlic sauce that will make your tongue tingle. Perhaps, I will target a kingfish this weekend. Isn’t that the real treat of living here in the Florida Keys? We can choose the species of fish we want to catch, and then, change our target and chase after something else. If you have never tried to catch a dozen different fish in one trip, give it a try. It makes for a really fun fishing day. We can do that year-round here in the Keys.
Today I began prepping the boat for the upcoming weekend. The main project was putting fuel in the tank. Ouch. Now comes sharpening hooks, crimping leaders, shampooing and conditioning Iland Lures (yes, this really works) and putting together a list of things I need onboard to do battle with the elusive finned ones.
I love this stuff. I moved here to fish, and I have never lost the fascination of heading out to blue water with wahoo as my target, and big mahi in the back of my mind. I would like to break this little funk I’ve fallen in since November. Better days are coming and I hope one of them is Sunday.
I am looking forward to telling “big fish” stories in the very near future. And once again life will be good. But wait, life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a lifelong fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His books, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” and “Double-Edged Sword” are available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.