2 mahi fools errand

Columnist C.J. Geotis caught these nice mahi mahi and had to rush back to shore to avoid quickly building rough weather.

 Photo provided by C.J. Geotis

This column originally appeared in the April 20, 2014, edition of the Keys Citizen.

I headed out to sea one recent afternoon on what might be called a fool’s mission, or is it a fool’s errand. Whichever, it doesn’t matter. The most important word is “fool.” And, it may seem as though the fool was me. And the mission, or errand, if you prefer was another fishing trip born of desperation.