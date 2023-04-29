This column originally appeared in the April 20, 2014, edition of the Keys Citizen.
I headed out to sea one recent afternoon on what might be called a fool’s mission, or is it a fool’s errand. Whichever, it doesn’t matter. The most important word is “fool.” And, it may seem as though the fool was me. And the mission, or errand, if you prefer was another fishing trip born of desperation.
The weather had been snotty all week. High winds, chance of rain, fronts blowing in, fronts blowing out, inaccurate weather forecasts and too much work to do (or as Maynard G. Krebbs would say, “Too much WOOORK.” I know this is whining, but I deserve it. My biggest fear is that I will become one of those people that moves to the fabulous Florida Keys and then doesn’t have time to go fishing.
My whole purpose of moving to the Keys 14 years ago, was to do more fishing. I love the ocean, I love fishing, and the Florida Keys called to me most of my adult life. I moved from Boston to South Florida on New Years Day in 1970. I flew into Fort Lauderdale; it was still a pretty small city at the time. Cars with Florida license plates would wave to each other. Now, the city is so big, and traffic is slow and frustrating; the only waving going on involves the use of just one finger.
Fort Lauderdale is where I started fishing in warm water. Boston was great for haddock, cod, stripers and cold-water flounder. Suddenly, I found myself trolling, or drifting, in crystal-clear 80-degree water one-quarter of a mile offshore. What a kick that was.
After 12 years in Fort Lauderdale, I moved to Orlando. I thought I had moved back to New England when I lived in Orlando. It was the farthest away from the ocean that I have ever lived. I should have looked on a map to see where Orlando was. But, I didn’t. The first time I left the house to trailer the boat to Port Canaveral, I was shocked to have to drive one-and-a-half hours, to get to the nearest saltwater boat ramp. Boy, did I learn a lesson that day. Never move somewhere without looking on a map first. Duh!
I also learned to look closely at the map, or in this case, at charts. The ocean charts in Fort Lauderdale showed depths in fathoms (that’s 6 feet for the landlubbers out there), the ocean charts at Port Canaveral showed depths in feet. You can probably imagine my confusion when the depth-finder showed the depth as 20 feet and I thought I was in 120 feet.
As it turned out, 120 feet of water was 26 nautical miles offshore. My 18-foot, cathedral hull, 75-horse-power boat carried twelve gallons of gas in the tank and six gallons in a reserve tank. I couldn’t even go 26 nautical miles, let alone turn around and come back to shore. And, who would want to go 26 nautical miles offshore in an 18-foot boat. I suppose, if I had carried enough fuel, I might have.
I met a couple of fishing fools at a local fishing club in Orlando and we became fast friends. In fact, we are still friends, and one of them, Bill, is coming to visit in two weeks with his son-in-law. We are planning to fish for mahi for a couple of days. I am really looking forward to it. I have not seen Bill for more than two years. You know how things go. We both had good intentions of staying in touch and fishing the Florida Keys regularly together. Time moves on however, and we lost the momentum after a while. Oh well, this visit from Bill will give us both a chance to make up some lost time. But, I digress. What else is new?
On Wednesday afternoon, I wound up with a lull in my work life and a larger lull in the wind speed. My motto is, if you get the chance to fish, take it. That’s just what I did. Quick like a bunny, I prepped the boat, loaded the gear, packed a few Cokes and Weight Watcher snacks and stepped aboard the EP2. It dawned on me that my quick response to a fishing opportunity dispelled my fear of moving to the Keys and not fishing anymore. This was a good thing. I was starting to worry about myself.
I had been keeping a close eye on the National Weather Service forecast. Reading between the lines, I felt there would be a very short window of nearly calm winds around 4 pm. And, I was right. I hit the outer marker at Sisters Creek at 4 pm on the dot. The water was nearly flat calm.
I zipped out to the reef and deployed a full spread of trolling lures. I was running two rigged ballyhoo and two artificial lures. As soon as the lines were out, I spotted the first birds in a weed line. How easy was that? Right? Wrong. I trolled for about an hour from 120 feet to 250 feet of water. I was sure I would hook up in this area. Nothing happened. It took a minute to regain my usually positive and happy attitude then I turned south and started trolling into deeper water.
Soon, I was in the Gulf Stream. Scattered weeds fouled my lines a couple of times and I headed even deeper. I broke out of the weeds and kept going deeper. Around 600 feet of water the downrigger popped. A nice mahi rocketed skyward. I was alone, so I pushed the button on the autopilot, slowed the boat to an idle and fought the fish to the boat.
I hadn’t caught a good-size mahi in a while, so I boated the fish right away. I trolled back over the same spot and landed the second mahi. I had the rod in one hand and the gaff in the other. I love doing this. Then the third mahi came aboard. I was 12 miles offshore.
The water was still nearly dead calm. Then, I felt that cold chill on the back of my neck that indicated the wind had turned northerly and the expected cold front was coming through. I didn’t want to make the long trip home bucking headwinds, so I cleared the lines and steered for home.
I was running right around 4,000 RPM and never slowed down. Then, less than a couple of miles from the outer marker at Sisters Creek the wind suddenly picked up and the temperature dropped precipitously again. I was glad I headed home when I did. It was still light out, but nasty whitecaps were slapping against the bow of the EP-2.
I had some beautiful mahis in the fish box and was happy I had taken advantage of the fishing opportunity. It was not a fool’s errand after all. And once again, life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His books, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” and “Double-Edged Sword” are available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.