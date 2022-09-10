CJ Richard 4 mahi 2

Columnist C.J. Geotis and fishing buddy Richard had a great time and caught this nice bunch of mahi mahi offshore on Labor Day.

 Photo provided by C.J. Geotis

My buddy Richard from Key Colony and I loaded the EP-2 and headed out to catch some mahi mahi.

As we idled through the no-wake zones and Sisters Creek, we lamented over the fact that our last two mahi trips had resulted in only one fish each trip. My experience this year with mahi mahi has been fairly lackluster. For some reason, or maybe a plethora of reasons, we could never bring a big, hungry school of mahi to the back of the boat.

