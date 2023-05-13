CJ 2 nice mahi 2014

C.J. Geotis displays two great mahi mahi from a trip to the Marathon Hump.

 Photo provided by C.J. Geotis

This column originally appeared in the May 4, 2014, edition of the Keys Citizen.

Loretta and I both had the dream of living in the Florida Keys and were willing to go to any length to get here. So, when we got the chance to do it, we did not hesitate.