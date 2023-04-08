First light. Start the motor.
No-wake is in order.
Sparkling gelcoat and teak
Idling through Sisters Creek.
Then the first ocean view
Brilliant turquoise its hue.
Still minimum wake now
So, don’t let the bow plow.
Channel markers to thread
One-side green; One-side red.
All the power I need,
Brings the boat up to speed.
Past the reef in a flash,
To get lines out I dash.
Four baits in the water;
My spread now in order.
I’m fishing! I’m fishing!
I’m fishing again.
— CJ
I had driven to my buddy Dan’s house, and we were standing in the back of his boat as it sat idling on its lift in Key Colony Beach, patiently waiting to take us anywhere we wanted. The lift was holding the boat high enough to not drift away, and low enough for the engine to circulate cooling water and feed the gushing live bait well. We were enjoying the sounds and smells of Vaca Cut. We could feel the rumbling vibration of three 300-horsepower Yamaha’s.
Even though excited about the upcoming fishing trip, we didn’t need to talk. Dan and I had all our gear onboard and put away. Shipshape. We were waiting for Dan’s friend, Mark Heuer, and his 20-year-old son, Erik, from Jackson, Wisconsin. They weren’t late. We were early. We usually are. As many times as we’ve fished together out of Marathon or Key Colony Beach, the two of us still wake up at 4:00 a.m. on fishing days. We love being on the water and hope that our fascination never wanes.
Mark and Erik showed up right on time and walked down the steps to the dock. We helped them with their belongings and coolers and stowed it all away. It’s funny how people handle being on somebody’s boat for the first time. Dan and I don’t need to tell each other what to do. We know where everything should go and without thinking or explaining, started moving around the boat, opening doors and deck hatches, “Excuse me Mark, could you step off this hatch for a minute?” I asked.
I heard Dan ask Erik to let him squeeze through the gunnel on his way to prepare the anchor line. I’ve been on the other side of these first-time boat visits many times. I know enough to tell the captain I’m willing to help with anything, anytime, and that I’ll try to stay out of his, or her, way. It doesn’t take long before everybody gets settled in and the awkwardness melts away.
Dan made quick introductions and shifted the boat into reverse. I asked them if they were familiar with this type of fishing. “We’ve never done fishing like this Mark answered.” Erik shook his head in agreement and said they were really looking forward to it. I knew, right then and there, lifetime memories were going to be made on this boat, this day.
While we were still moving slowly, Mark told me he had never been in, or on the ocean. It still surprises me when people tell me that. I’ve been around boats and water all my life. Mostly, this all occurred in salt water from Boston Harbor to the Florida Keys, with occasional ventures to Mexico and Caribbean waters.
Dan and I love to share our passion for the ocean, and fishing, with people who are seeing what we do for the first time. Dan moved Mark and Erik up to the cockpit and pushed the throttles forward. As we jumped on plane and motored past gorgeous Key Colony homes with spectacular boats on lifts and glistening turquoise private beaches, Mark and Erik were pointing here and there, taking photos, holding their hats — most of the time, — and having a ball.
We ran out to one of our favorite yellowtail (YT) spots, and started cruising, looking for fish marks on the GPS/depth finder. I threw the anchor and Dan did a quick tutorial on what was going to happen and how to drift small baits into the chum slick on Penn 6500 spinning reels. Dan put a block of chum out, baited their hooks and handed them rods. “It might take a while to raise these fish,” Dan told them. “Let line flow naturally until a fish takes the bait and starts running line off the reel, then close the bail and start reeling the fish in.”
Immediately Mark said, “Like this?” He was holding the bent rod tight in his hands. Dan rushed to him and talked him through reeling the fish in. I handed Dan the net and we had the first yellowtail on the boat.
“I’ve got one too,” Erik called out. Dan ran to help and netted his fish; YT number two.
Mark’s rod was bent again. Dan and I looked at each other like we couldn’t believe what was happening. We congratulated them and told them we’ve never seen people learn so fast. We burned through two blocks of chum and had all the YTs we wanted. We cleared all the YT gear and started trolling for mahi mahi. “You’re gonna love this,” Dan said.
On the troll, we had the chance to talk. We became friends and got to know each other a little bit, took some photos and enjoyed the Key’s sunshine warming our skin. We saw turtles, showers of ballyhoo and flying fish, we stopped at a patch of weeds netted some sargassum and picked out tiny live shrimps and fishes.
We got back on the troll, spotted some birds, ran our baits under them and one of the outriggers popped. Erik grabbed the screeching rod, and behind the boat, a green and gold mahi danced across the surface. Wow! Erik did a great job, we gaffed the mahi and put him on ice.
We tried to raise more mahis but were having no luck, and Mark and Erik looked exhausted.
They asked if it would be okay to start heading in. Dan quickly agreed. He handed them icy-cold waters, got them comfortable in the cockpit, hit the throttles, hopped up on a plane and we were back at the dock.
Mark and Erik drove off with lifetime memories of their first time offshore in the Atlantic Ocean, the biggest fish ever, and first mahi mahi ever. I look forward to seeing them again, and life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a lifelong fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His books, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” and “Double-Edged Sword” are available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.