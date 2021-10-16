People move to the Florida Keys for the warm sunshine and dreams associated with living on a “tropical island.”
However, new homeowners soon discover residing in a unique isolated geographical location is not exactly for the faint of heart, especially when confronted with the very real threat of devastating major hurricanes.
As a result, the Keys continually experience a steady ebb-and-flow of homeowners. This predictable turnover reminds me of a line from one of Jimmy Buffett’s songs: “In the tropics they come and they go!”
My newest neighbors, Zach and Kathy, from Connecticut, just moved in across the street. I went over to introduce myself, and Zach quickly struck up a conversation about fishing (which is always a good sign). A few days later I met another new neighbor, John, who also moved down from Connecticut, and just happened to be a friend of Zach. John and his wife, Marie, also recently decided it was time to abandon the frigid northern snow belt and move to paradise.
I was heading out the canal the other day to pick up my charter when I spotted John and Marie loading up their boat to go fishing offshore. I stopped to say hello and learned they had developed quite the knack for deep dropping for tilefish (in more than 600 feet of water). They also mentioned how they were really enjoying dining on the spectacular fresh fish filets provided by these colorful denizens of the deep. Motivated by his success with tilefishing, John mentioned he was planning on investing in some electric reels so he could try swordfishing. This type of fishing certainly requires a commitment, as it involves some specialized and pricey fishing gear in order to winch a powerful swordfish up from the total darkness found in depths beyond 1,500 feet!
Of course, John would also have to invest in some specialized terminal tackle if he was going to seriously chase swordfish. John pulled the trigger and once he was fully outfitted he contacted Zack to see if he would be interested in going out with him on his inaugural swordfish excursion. Zack jumped at the chance to take a day off from renovating his “new’ home and spend some quality time out fishing on the ocean.
They were up early the next morning, eager to break in John’s new electric reels, terminal tackle and massive 10-pound weights. Even though Zack and John have significant experience deep-sea fishing off the challenging Northeast U.S. coast for bluefin tuna, this was their first time trying their luck at this unique fishery.
The new reels were shining brightly in the morning sun as the guys made the long run past Wood’s Wall out to where the bottom precipitously drops off into the abyss. Once they finally reached depths suitable for catching swordfish they quickly set about preparing their new gear and starting their first drift. The guys baited their massive circle hook with cut bait and squid and then attached the special lights designed to attract swordfish swimming about in a realm of abject darkness. They dropped out the bait and lights, then hooked on a massive 10-pound weight, and then watched as their lengthy terminal tackle quickly disappeared toward the bottom. Now all they had to do was patiently wait for a bite.
The morning was half over before they noticed the rod tip was no longer moving in sync with the rolling seas. New to fishing at such deep depths, they decided to engage the reel to see if there was any sign they had perhaps hooked up a fish. Unable to sense any struggling from deep below, they decided to go ahead and check their bait. Halfway up they soon realized they did indeed have a fish on and the fish was more than determined to take line. The fish quickly began overpowering John’s new electric reel to the point it was actually starting to smoke. Eventually they were able to get the fish up near the surface where they could make out the outline and color of a swordfish. Unfortunately, the fish threw the hook before they could get close enough to set the gaff. Although their first swordfish had won the battle, they were encouraged at their partial success and immediately broke out another bait so they could start a new drift pattern.
The reels remained silent throughout the rest of the morning, so they decided to try and change their luck by setting up a drift in an even deeper region. Unfortunately the action in deeper waters also remained eerily quiet as the afternoon slowly wore on. It seemed like forever since their first bite in the morning when they noticed the tip of the rod was starting to arc downward. Suspecting they had once again hooked up a swordfish, John engaged the switch on the reel to begin retrieving the line and the electric reel slowly piled the line back onto the big spool until eventually they could see the fish rising up from the depths. They successfully removed the weight, which allowed John to reel in the powerful fish, while Zach maneuvered the boat. Determined to not lose this fish, Zach successfully secured the fish with a solid harpoon strike.
Even though this was their first time out swordfishing in the Keys, John and Zach ended up hooking into two of these magnificent big-eyed monsters! With this degree of luck and angling skills, I am hopeful they will stay neighbors for a long time and continue sharing their “fish tales.”
Capt. Pete Peterson welcomes comments and suggestions sent to petersonventures@aol.com.