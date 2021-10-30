The Florida Keys are renown for the variety of fish swimming in the waters surrounding our islands. As a result, local fishermen and tourists alike have the opportunity to dine on some of the freshest fish available.
To meet the escalating demand for fresh fish in restaurants and fish markets, our local commercial fishermen work tirelessly ensuring seafood is readily available throughout the Florida Keys. Unfortunately the rest of the country isn’t so lucky, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration estimates approximately 75% of the seafood consumed by most Americans is imported (and usually frozen — yuck!). In addition, many fish wholesalers sell grocery stores/fish markets seafood products that are intentionally mislabeled, solely in an attempt to illegally increase their market value (ex: the vast majority of red snapper sold is actually other species)! For those of you who don’t fish or have a hard time catching fish (aka vegetarians with a fishing rod) and must therefore resort to buying fresh fish in a market, it is imperative you become an educated and cautious consumer. When it comes to fish, the phrase “Bon appetit” should now be replaced with a “buyer beware” warning.
Selecting which filets to dine on has actually become even further complicated by the fact certain species of fish may actually be contaminated with concerning levels of mercury (methyl-mercury). Simply stated, the more mercury tainted fish you eat, the higher the levels of this toxicant available to accumulate in your body. As levels of this heavy metal increase in your body there may come a point where Mercury levels seriously impact your health!
I recently did an article on swordfish, which created a few interesting discussions concerning the potential risks associated with eating fish containing mercury. Regrettably, swordfish, like many other large-bodied fish, often contain high levels of mercury. In most locations in the U.S., the top three noxious finned culprits prone to precipitate mercury poisoning are No. 1 swordfish, No. 2 sharks and No. 3 kingfish. In addition, many other varieties of fish (ex. cobia, tuna, grouper and tilefish) may also carry potentially dangerous levels of methyl-mercury.
As mercury bioaccumulates in the body, it can begin to harm vital parts, including but not limited to the nervous, immune, digestive, pulmonary and renal systems. In addition, mercury is also one of the most genotoxic chemical on earth, meaning it has the ability to directly damage DNA, and as a result the developing nervous systems in fetuses/infants/children. The potential devastating, long-term health issues from mercury are further complicated by the fact methyl-mercury is also suspected of being a potential carcinogen in humans. Your personal risk for mercury poisoning is ultimately determined by the species and amount of fish you consume. These potential risks are even further elevated in pregnant women and developing embryos/fetuses.
Sadly, as a society, we have continued to perpetuate a legacy of pollution in our oceans, and as a result we now find ourselves at the top of a highly contaminated food chain which includes multiple species of fish. Understanding the risks and avoiding seafoods associated with high levels of mercury is now a decision each of us must consider. Regrettably, this life-lesson will also need to be passed down to our grandkids.
Capt. Pete Peterson welcomes comments and suggestions sent to petersonventures@aol.com.