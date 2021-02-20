The promising warmth of the sun as it rose slowly over the calm back-country waters was a stark contrast to the gale force winds and cold snap that had blown in over the Keys earlier in the week. However, the air rushing over the bow retained enough wind chill to remind me it was still winter in the Keys.
As we were cruising along, I noticed “nervous water” on the horizon, which typically serves as an indicator of fish schooling and feeding on bait. Within seconds, I also spotted porpoise fins breaking the surface of the rippling water, so I slowed down to allow my fishermen, two couples down from the mainland, the opportunity to observe these beautiful mammals as they hunted for their breakfast.
However, as we got closer to the porpoises, I realized their cavorting behavior revealed they were significantly more interested in mating than consuming baitfish. One of the males swam by displaying his full mating intentions, confirming as I had suspected, these porpoises were in the midst of a spirited sexual encounter. I decided to respect their privacy and turned the boat to continue on our way to our first fishing spot.
We anchored up in the outgoing tide, which consisted of cloudy water that was still so cold it struggled to melt the block of frozen chum fast enough to form a decent chum line. While this winter fishing spot normally provided a variety of mangrove, lane and mutton snappers, today we were reeling in powerful blue runners, as well as numerous blowfish. One of the fishermen also had the chance to experience a spirited light tackle fight with a frisky Atlantic sharpnose shark.
Once the tidal flow abated completely, I decided it was time to head to a sandbar for some lunch. After an enjoyable picnic on the bow of the boat, they all slipped into the brisk water and waded up to explore the beach and mangroves.
When my fishermen returned to the boat, they decided they were ready to keep fishing so I decided to try a little sight fishing. I hoped the incoming tide would provide enough clear water to allow me to spot a few gamefish on the flats. Blind casting along the mangroves turned out to be bust, as even the ubiquitous barracudas failed to attack our lures. As soon as the incoming tide allowed, I worked the boat a little farther into a calm bay. I once again spotted discrete ripples on the surface, which are the hallmark of “nervous water.” Since my fishermen were unfamiliar with the appearance of “nervous waters,” I resorted to giving them the direction and distance to cast. As soon as their lures hit the water, they both hooked up!
A “double” is always a great fishing experience as everyone on board gets excited when lines start screaming off both reels and the rods take on a distinct strained arc. I watched as the rest of the school of jack crevalle sprinted for the horizon, leaving their two unlucky amigos to fight for their survival. I personally think catching a feisty jack on light tackle in shallow water is a great fishing experience, as this species is very fast and extremely powerful.
After successfully photographing the fish, we released them and decided it was time to head back to the dock on a high note. It is not everyday you score a double hook-up on the flats in the middle of the winter, so this trip turned out to be very successful in spite of the seasonal cold and turbid waters!
