My fishing buddy, Dan, and I have been trying new things lately. It’s very exciting, but very frustrating at the same time. We both love trolling in deep water for big game mahi mahi and wahoo, or live baiting tuna on the Hump, and we are very successful most of the time. In fact, we usually stop fishing before the bite stops because we don’t like to freeze our fish or even keep it in the fridge for more than one evening before cooking it.
Of course, we share some of our good fortune with other angling friends and neighbors. The comradery of fishing is almost as important as the catching itself. This year, we’ve decided to release any kingfish we catch. We don’t have equipment to smoke kings and don’t want to waste them. We don’t necessarily target them anymore, but struggling to bring a big, angry, kingfish to side of the boat and release it safely is a huge thrill and great photo-op.
Last year, we developed some confidence in using a fishing kite. Another lifetime ago, I flew competitive stunt kites on land. Most of which have two strings and one of which was eight-feet wide and had four strings. This was back when braided line was first becoming available and was my first experience with braided lines.
Fishing with kites now, is the second time I have had to learn, or relearn, the use and care of braided line. Which includes untangling knots that require a microscope to figure out which line in a tangled jumble is over, or under the other, and of course keeping the shark-tooth-sharp lines from shredding my fingers and palms. Now we can set up and have live baits in the water in a fraction of the time it took us in the beginning.
Recently a few too many YouTube adventures with local celebrity charter captains, got us interested in drifting live bait over or near wrecks, debris piles and large structural outcroppings on the ocean floor.
We’ve learned about wind-on swivels that can be reeled in through roller rod tips. And several ways to connect heavy, 6- to 8-ounce lead weights, to fluorocarbon leaders more than 20-feet long, that can be easily disconnected from the swivel before reaching the rod tip. The first several attempts were frustrating, time consuming and clumsy.
There are a million details and things to do all at the same time. Each of us, eventually fell into his own roles and the ballet of experienced anglers took place right in the cockpit of Dan’s spotless 36-Invincible. In a few places we replaced braided line with easier-to-handle monofilament. After the initial few hours of practice, we could quickly set our drift pattern, drop the lines, take our positions, and stand guard for subtle twitches in the line. At first, we missed a couple of bites.
Then we got better at sensing the approaching bite, maybe it was the bait that created the tremor in the line as it tried to escape a predator. We tightened up on the drags and started hooking fish. We thought we had all the problems and dangers worked out that could knock down our possibilities of boating a major monster-mutton snapper. Turns out, we forgot one detail. We were finally getting solid hookups. But we were concentrating on too many things at one time, and forgot we had to get these tricky and intelligent snappers off the bottom and away from the hidey-hole rocks they love to wedge themselves into.
Now, we were ready. Dan’s line got hit and he groaned as he pulled it from the rod holder; turning the reel handle and lifting the rod with everything he had. He turned the big fish’s head up and toward the boat. Then he kept solid pressure on his opponent, lifting up on the rod and reeling down. He never let up and when we saw the first flash of our prey in the crystal-clear water, we were awe struck. “What is that?” we both asked each other. A shade of pink glowed from the approaching fish. “Mutton snapper!” we both yelled. “Big, big, big!” It was too big for the landing net. I reached down and used a hand gaff to carefully pull the fish into the cockpit.
“Welcome aboard, matey,” I told him. “Glad to have you here.”
We nestled the beast into a fish box full of ice cubes, took a little break and had diet sodas and snacky things from the cabin. We congratulated each other; we both believe in celebrating our successes and spent some time cleaning up and preparing the gear and cockpit for our next battle. Ya gotta love it. We spent some more time fishing the area, told a few old stories and a couple of new ones. Nothing was happening for a while, and we headed back to shore, and home, satisfied with what we had done and learned.
This was another great Florida Keys fishing adventure. Dan and I put the boat on its lift, scrubbed and rinsed everything, cleaned the fish, and called it a day. And the one thing I could be perfectly sure of was: life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His book, Florida Keys Fish Stories, is available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.