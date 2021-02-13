I thought I had a bad day of fishing last week. One of the fabulous Florida Keys vacation television ads says, “There are no bad fishing days in the Florida Keys.” And you know what? It’s true. I fished the reef with a buddy, and we hit three different locations. We fished in 80, 40 and 55 feet of water. We burned off two blocks of chum and wound up with seven keeper yellowtails. And even though the fishing was not quite up to what I have become accustomed to, my wife and I cooked and ate fresh yellowtail snapper that evening. It’s a wonderful thing. I had never even seen a yellowtail snapper until I moved to the Florida Keys. I lived in Fort Lauderdale for almost 15 years and never heard of yellowtails up there. I lived in Orlando and in Boston; and I never heard of yellowtails when I lived there either. So, it really does seem strange to think that I had a bad day fishing when I was doing something that most people never even get a chance to do.
We’re very spoiled here in the Keys and, believe me, I’m OK with that. This winter when I spoke to friends from up north, and complained that it was cold here, they would respond with stories of ice flows, snowplows, icicles, below-freezing temperatures and cars sliding into each other on black ice. How terrible is that compared to our winter? And now I have friends who complain because it so much hotter where they live as compared to the Florida Keys. It doesn’t seem fair, does it? Oh well, get over it. We’re blessed to live in the Florida Keys. I remember one day, riding on a friend’s boat going through Boot Key Harbor. We all started complaining about how slowly our boat lifts went up and down. “It feels like you push the button and then have to wait forever for the boat to hit the water,” was our common refrain. We all started laughing when we realized it was two days before Christmas, the temperature was 81 degrees and there was not a cloud in the sky. Now that’s pretty spoiled, no?
I had several terrific conversations today with friends and new acquaintances. All of these conversations centered on fishing. Richie from New York, one of my snowbird fishing buddies, called me today and he told me about a day when he was deep jigging for blackfin tuna on the Marathon Hump. “I was using 50-pound braided line, the water resistance caused the jig to carry away from the boat and go out at an angle.” He continued, “I switched to 30-pound braided line, the problem went away, and it turned out to be a great day.” Another potential Florida Keys debacle defused. My oldest fishing buddies, from Orlando, called too. “It is so hot up here that the fishing has totally turned off,” they lamented. “Not only has offshore been slow, but the lakes are too hot and too high to even catch crappie.” We talked about the last time we fished together in the Keys. It was great reliving that day. One of the guys is having problems with his legs and knees and he can’t get around very well right now. Just talking about fishing the Florida Keys brought a sparkle to his voice and I am sure a smile to his face. How cool is that?
On the way home from work, I stopped at the Marathon Delicatessen to pick up some cold cuts. You guessed it; three different people told me fish stories and talked about their hopes for this weekend’s angling. One guy, Mike, reached in his wallet and pulled out an old piece of paper that had been pressed thin through the years. “Hey, look at this photo,” He beamed. “I caught this fish in 1988, about 3 miles off Treasure Cay in the Northern Abacos Islands in the Bahamas. It’s a record on 20-pound test line in the Bahamas and just 4 pounds — or so — shy of a world record.” People in the always-bustling deli gathered around the tiny photograph for a look. Everyone in the store was impressed. The photo was passed around behind the counter and then once more around the group of locals, and visitors, that had joined the impromptu fishing roundtable and travel seminar.
By the time I got to sleep that night, I had had a great day fishing without even stepping foot on a boat or laying a finger on a fishing rod. And that, I have always said, is the whole beauty and attraction of fishing. It’s making the memories and telling the stories. It’s sharing favorite experiences with friends, and soon to be friends. The television commercial is right. There are no bad days of fishing in the Florida Keys. Seven keeper yellowtails and a wonderful “same day fresh” dinner is just a run of the mill day for Florida Keys anglers. I am constantly aware of just how blessed I am to be here. A friend of mine always said, “I met a woman who felt sorry for herself because she had no shoes, until she met another woman who had no credit cards.” See, it’s all relative.
My friend, Peter, and I were talking. He is teaching his 4-year old to swim and snorkel. There is no question in his mind that his son will learn the value of our environment and respect for the sensitive ocean eco-system we are all part of. I smiled as I fell asleep thinking about a day, two years ago, when Peter and I sat on a boat with his son and caught some small yellowtails and grunts on the shallow side of the reef. It wasn’t one of the best “fish catching” days I’ve ever had. But the memory of the wide-eyed boy and father sharing a day on the open water, wrangling jiggling, jangling fish back into the water, and cautiously placing keeper snappers in the ice chest reminded me of my dad teaching me to respect the haddock and flounder we would bring up from the depths of Boston Harbor before I was big enough to see over the gunnels of wooden Chris Crafts. Even he and I would once in a while relive the day when we filled the icebox with fresh haddock and flounder to share the catch with family, friends and neighbors. These are lifetime memories of fleeting experiences.
So, get out there and create some of your own memories. Share the wonder of the Florida Keys with people you love. And don’t forget, life is good in the Florida Keys, life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His book, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” is available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.