It was Memorial Day and we were heading offshore when the GPS fired off an alarm. The loud irritating noise was followed by a statement on the screen indicating the autopilot was no longer connected. I silenced the alarm and looked down at the boat graphic on the GPS and was surprised to see our boat icon was no longer tracking across the map which meant our GPS did not provide our current position! Then another alarm fired off indicating a loss of the satellite weather data. I tried rebooting the system but quickly realized the GPS was still locked up and now we had also lost our sonar data!
With no latitude/longitude data, bathymetric topography, or depth finder it became apparent I would have to resort to ‘old school’ fishing skills to successfully put fish in the box today.
Before the system crashed my last RADAR fix showed birds 3 miles away at 165 degrees, so I set a course on the compass and commenced scanning for birds. After trolling for a while I finally spotted a bunch of birds circling way off at two o’clock. The birds would bunch up, briefly dive on bait pushed up by marauding mahi and then quickly disappear ... always regrouping way off on the horizon. We were able to finally coax one of the Mahi swimming under the birds to attack our bait so at least we had one fish in the boat and we wouldn’t be going home skunked.
After playing hide and seek with the birds for a while, I decided to change course and once again try to head for the area where I had last seen birds on the RADAR before it went off-line. I finally located the birds working above large patches of scattered Sargasso weeds.
After thirty minutes of reeling in baits to remove weeds, we finally hooked up a schoolie and fortunately, his buddies decided to follow him to the boat. We broke out the spinning gear and we were able to get a few more fish in the box before it became apparent the remainder of the fish were pretty small. I decided it was time to once again return to trolling along with the scattered patches of Sargasso. It didn’t take too long before an outrigger popped out and the reel next to me started to scream. A nice Mahi jumped out of the water and I could tell by the bend in the rod this was going to be the fish of the day. Line continued leaving the reel until the powerful fish finally tired enough so I could start putting some line back on the spool. When the fish got near the boat he went absolutely crazy and tried to run under the back of the boat. As the line quickly became precariously close to the lower units on the engines I jumped over the transom onto the boarding platform. I was able to carefully work the line beneath and away from the spinning props and as I attempted to maneuver back over the transom into the boat the fish decided to make another mad dash and literally almost pulled me in the water with him. Eventually, the gaffer was able to put an end to this chaos and successfully hoisted the feisty fish into the boat!
We had plenty of fish to clean and the darkening rain storm nearby made the decision to head in a lot easier. I factored in the drift factor influenced by fishing in the current all day and set a magnetic heading to navigate back home.
A boat going down the canal saw me carrying the largest Mahi to my fish cleaning table and called out ‘how deep were you when you caught him?’ I am sure he thought I was lying when I responded ‘Well, I really don’t have any idea!’
Capt. Pete Peterson welcomes comments and suggestions sent to petersonventures@aol.com.