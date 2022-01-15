My fishing buddy Dan and I did a recent day of fishing with his son-in-law, Scott. We’ve fished together like this before. Scott, I’m happy to say, is one of those guys that always seems to bring good luck on these trips. Scott lives in Utah and his primary fishing outings are stalking brook, rainbow and brown trout in rivers and streams on fly rods. His eyes light up every time he talks about it.
I’ve fished with lots of fisherpersons who primarily fly fish, and I always wonder how well they’ll make the transition to offshore fishing. On my first trip with Scott, it took him about five minutes to get settled on the boat and become active in the cockpit. After that, he was just one gigantic smile holding on to a 30-weight lever-drag stand-up rod and reel combination.
We all have our own jobs; Dan’s the captain, I’m first mate, and Scott’s the guy we’re hopefully going to wear out fighting big fish and making lifetime memories. What could be better than that? We had a baitwell filled with pinfish and frisky pilchards as we motored out of Key Colony Beach to open water.
The Gulf Stream was about a gazillion miles offshore. So, instead of running out to the Hump, or some other deep-water trolling hot spot we’ve amassed on the GPS, we opted for deep drifting over wrecks, intense bottom structure, or areas where we have gotten lucky in the past. Dan and I have experimented lately, adding new species of fish, or fishing methods and techniques to our arsenal of fishing skills and conquests.
Today, we were targeting monster African pompano. It was the first day we seriously targeted pompano. We were using long fluorocarbon leaders, 25 feet or so, and removable lead weights. This was our third attempt at doing this, and we were still pretty awkward with the whole process. There are lots of ways to attach a weight at the beginning of the leader. Then when you pull the fish in, you lift the weight onboard and pull the fish in by hand, for the length of the leader.
To avoid having to leader the catch by hand, there are all kinds of ways and means to remove the weight and then continue reeling the fish in as usual. We’ve tried a few. Some worked better than others and some didn’t work at all. In the beginning, even with both of us working together, we were untangling lines and getting hung up trying to release the weights. We tried one way that involves one or two wind-on barrel swivels and clipped snap swivels that fit within the holes in the wind-on swivels.
Just trying to explain the process is more than difficult, regardless of whether I try to say it out loud or write about it. I have used rubber bands placed at the beginning of the leaders with multiple loops around the main line (from the reel) and snagging the weight with the other end of the rubber band to release it. It didn’t work all that well. In my alleged mind, I thought this might be easy. Not!
One time I used too heavy a rubber band and had to pull so hard before it broke, it snapped my hand, and hurt just as bad as getting whacked on the knuckles by a wooden 12-inch ruler. Explaining how I know how much that hurts is another story. People think fishing is fun and easy. I guess it is what you make of it.
Anyway, we were getting the hang of it, and starting to feel comfortable with the deep-drift process. Scott seemed to figure it out very quickly and we spent several hours drifting and exploring, sometimes hovering the boat into the current to stay directly above a spot where the fish finder marked lots of activity.
We lost a couple of fish that spit the hooks. Then, we released a small shark, and got bit off by several fish that severed our 40-pound leaders like they were made of soggy spaghetti cut with razor blades; must have been mackerels or sharks.
With all this said, we had two nice clean hits. They didn’t pull like a monster pompano would. And they didn’t feel like the big mutton snappers we’ve caught this way. The first one we pulled up looked like a huge fish upon the first sign of color and flash. To our amazement, it was a yellowtail snapper just over 26 inches. A thing of beauty. Then, a second one hit on the next drift and we pulled in another yellowtail more than 24 inches. I love yellowtails this size, and they’re my wife’s favorite table fare, so I was the hero that day.
We set up for another drift and Dan spotted a frigate bird that had flown to well within 100 yards of the boat and then started circling closer to the surface. “Pull the lines and let’s go,” Dan said. “Set up for trolling!” Like poetry in motion, except not as pretty, we went from deep-drifting gear to trolling in two shakes of a marlin’s tail. Dan hit the throttle. Scott and I completed the changeover. As we approached the frigate, we deployed four lines, two with artificial lures and two with rigged ballyhoo. Dan slowed the boat until we reached trolling speed. The frigate was directly in front of us, and wham! Line started screaming from one of the reels.
“Grab that line,” I hollered to Scott. Instantly, he had the rod in hand and positioned himself against a padded rail. The captured mahi mahi flew into the sky, shaking and jumping in an attempt to part himself from our line. Scott kept the tip of his rod bent toward the fish and smoothly pulled up then reeled down. He knew exactly what he was doing. I love fishing with anglers who love fishing as much as I do. He brought the fish to the side of the boat, and I brought him onboard.
“I can’t believe how you saw that bird, ran over to him, and caught him so fast.” Scott said looking at the two of us. “How many people can do that?”
“Two that I know of,” I said chuckling, and pointing to Dan and me. Then looking and pointing directly at Scott I added, “Three now.”
Mission accomplished. Scott had a spectacular fishing day. We had lots of good-eating fish in the ice box, and life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His book, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” is available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.