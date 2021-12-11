I wrote an article about Mercury’s new innovative 600 HP outboard a while back and received a few positive and negative emails. I thought I had fairly represented the impressive engineering feats incorporated into Mercury’s new monster engine; however, one fisherman apparently decided I also disparaged Mercury’s history of reliability. He went on to imply I probably preferred foreign outboards and then proceeded to insinuate it was likely I drove a Toyota automobile. I started laughing at this last statement, as I actually do drive a Toyota. What made this so funny is the fact my trustworthy “foreign” pickup was built in … wait for it … Texas! Yep, Toyota has been building these very dependable truck models right here in the United States of America for the last 20 years.
In complete contrast, I received a “positive text” about the article from one of my neighbors. It went something like this: “Liked the Mercury article. We went lobstering yesterday and ended up catching no lobsters and catching a tow from Sea Tow! Thank you, Mercury.’” I wrote back: “I thought you had a Suzuki” … and hoping to inject a little levity into his obviously stressful day, I included one of my favorite Merc jokes: “Why do Mercury’s get such great gas mileage … they won’t start!” He responded back: “We had a Suzuki. Sold it after the high-pressure fuel pump went out. Bought the new Mercury (#@&#!) to get the reliability of a new engine! Got great mileage on the tow back due to the two Suzukis on the tow boat! Have a great day!’
All this talk about outboard engine problems reminds me of another funny story. A local captain was pulling up to the dock when his brand new shiny Mercury died. Unable to slow down his boat, it slammed into the dock, which prompted him to yell out …”(#@#!) … it dies every time I shift into neutral!”
I helped him tie up his boat and offered to look over his engine to see if I could figure out what was causing his problem. I pulled off the cowling, and if my aging memory serves me right, I immediately noticed some of the parts attached to his “American engine” were labeled “made in Mexico.” After giving his new engine a thorough once over, I chimed in “I think I see your problem … you have a bad connection!” Obviously relived, he blurted out: ‘Is that all it is?” I said, ‘Yea … you have a Mercury connected to your transom!!’ The rest of the guides on the dock cracked up laughing and, as a result, the new outboard owner wouldn’t talk to me for months!
No matter which outboard manufacturer captures your brand loyalty, it pays to remember any engine made out of metal and then dipped in saltwater will inevitably develop some kind of problem(s). Choose your outboard carefully, keep it fully maintained, and hopefully you won’t end up needing a long tow home!
Capt. Pete Peterson welcomes comments and suggestions sent to petersonventures@aol.com.