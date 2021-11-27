One minute you’re cruising along looking for fish, the next you are being blasted by an incredibly loud, irritating noise emanating from the engine monitoring system mounted on your console. If the alarm indicates a critical problem, your engine information screen will also flash large red letters warning you to take in your engine for immediate repairs.
Unfortunately, your problems are just beginning, as getting an appointment to get your outboard fixed in the Florida Keys can be a very difficult task. In fact, when you call your local boat dealer service manager, don’t be surprised if you hear the following: ‘I will put you on the list … but it will likely be a month or two before I can actually get you in’!
After an excruciating wait, the shop manager will eventually call and advise you to drop off your boat at the repair shop. If you are like me, when you leave your boat at the shop you will be thinking: 1) I hope the repair parts are not “back ordered due to a global supply shortage,” and 2) please don’t assign “the new guy” to work on my complex machine.
The reality is the service manager chooses which mechanic is assigned to fix your problem, and since there is a chronic shortage of qualified mechanics, you can end up with: 1) the “on the job” apprentice “wrench turner,” 2) a successful graduate of a reputable outboard motor repair training program, or 3) the guy you really want …an experienced and factory-trained and certified mechanic who is also up-to-date on the latest information on your brand/model of outboard.
Whoever gets assigned to work on your engine is likely overworked and endures arduous work conditions on a daily basis. Fortunately, most mechanics still take pride in their work and will do their best to get your boat fixed properly and back in the water as soon as possible.
If you were lucky enough to get the factory-certified mechanic, he will be up-to-date on the latest manufacturer repair bulletins (warnings) concerning critical information/potentially serious manufacturing defects on your engine (model/year). If your engine has a recall, the mechanic will advise you of this issue and correct any potentially dangerous manufacturing defect(s) before it can do permanent damage your engine!
I know a fishing guide who does his own routine maintenance to save time and money. Unfortunately, he did not know his engine manufacturer had issued a critical alert/recall concerning a defective fuel system on his outboard model. As a result, he experienced a very dangerous engine fire during a charter out in the backcountry.
Since most boat repair shops are charging an hourly labor rate that hovers around a $150 per hour, they would like to hire enough mechanics to reduce customer wait times and make more money in the service department. Unfortunately, like many things these days, there is also a critical shortage of skilled outboard motor mechanics.
I realize it can be very frustrating to have your boat out of commission for an extended period, however, the least you can do is have a little patience and show a little respect for your mechanic, as we are all in the same boat (hopefully in the one that is running)!
Capt. Pete Peterson welcomes comments and suggestions sent to petersonventures@aol.com.