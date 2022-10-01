cj

Columnist C.J. struggled just to come up with a nice bunch of snappers for a fresh, home-cooked meal.

 Photo provided by C.J. Geotis

This column originally appeared in the March 10, 2013, edition of the Keys Citizen.

There are not many fish in the ocean that are prettier than a nice plump Florida Keys yellowtail snapper. Of all the fish I catch, the pinks and blues on the skin of yellowtail snappers (YTs) just amaze me. I sometimes wonder, if God wanted all his creatures to be able to hide from predators, why are these snappers so beautiful and observable? I would hate to have to hide from dangerous enemies while dressed in a yellowtail snapper costume. When a school of YTs balls up behind the boat in crystal-clear, bright saltwater, it looks like a Yellow Brick Road of jewels and diamonds.