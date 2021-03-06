On a recent charter, I spotted three porpoises (dolphin) off in the distance so I slowed down to allow my fishermen the opportunity to observe these incredible animals in their natural environment. The cellphones came out and they immediately started taking pictures of these powerful mammals. One of my fishermen asked if I could take the boat in a little closer so he could try and get some close-up pictures. I explained to him it was important we remain at a respectable distance as it appeared the porpoises were in the midst of a ménage à trois.
In unison, all of my fishermen laughed and asked how I could possibly tell the porpoises were in the midst of a mating ritual. I explained the two male porpoises on the outside were using aggressive behaviors, like tail slaps and biting nips, in an attempt to corral and control the female in the middle. Then I pointed out how the female’s dorsal fin had signs of recent damage, often a sentinel clue males were attempting to force themselves upon a disinterested and uncooperative female.
Suddenly the female porpoise attempted to break away from her captors and darted directly toward our boat. One of the males quickly turned the female away from the boat, all the while clearly displaying his full mating intentions. In a burst of speed, the second male immediately assumed his wingman position on the other side of the female, allowing the tag team to once again exert control over her path.
I went on to explain to my fishermen how the mating process between male and female porpoises can occasionally become quite brutal, as males have been known to cull out and isolate a female and then attempt to forcibly coerce her into submission and copulation. They were stunned when I told them this sexually aggressive behavior could last for more than a week.
As I further detailed some of the mating interactions of porpoises in the wild, I could tell my fishermen were taken aback by the insidious dark side of porpoise reproduction. It seemed almost impossible these magnificent mammals would pervert the simple biological act of reproduction into a depraved sexual encounter containing brutal physical and cruel emotional behaviors.
The reality is most people have limited interaction with porpoises in the wild, and usually their observations of these animals are likely a trained porpoise show at a “marine world” (tank environment) venue. As a result, it is easy to understand why people assume porpoises are passive and friendly, especially when they catch a glimpse of their perpetual “smile” and the “sparkle” in their eyes, which reveals their amazing intelligence.
However, in the open ocean these massive animals can weigh hundreds of pounds, swim at more than 20 mph and are readily capable of killing sharks with powerful head-butting maneuvers. While wild porpoises may appear “tame” to the casual observer, it pays to remember like all animals these porpoises are fully intent on surviving. Their primitive innate instincts also include ensuring the species continues to survive by guaranteeing successful propagation numbers. Mating allows the species to carry on and survive in what can be a very hostile ocean environment.
