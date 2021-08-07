Fishing is always an adventure, especially when you are being chased around by a rainstorm all day. While I personally don’t mind fishing in the rain (sans lightning, of course), most of my fishermen rarely share this level of fishing spirit, and they really prefer not getting wet.
The other day I pulled up to the dock to pick up four teenage fishermen who immediately announced they were ready to tangle with some “big fish.” Unfortunately, before we could even shove off from the dock, a cloudburst dumped buckets of rain right on top of us. Eventually, that dark cloud moved away, and a rainbow arched over our boat, so I took this as a sign we should immediately head out and go fishing!
As we ran out into the backcountry, the same cloud seemed intent on following us. As luck would have it, the cloud eventually settled in right above my favorite fishing spot. I encouraged the guys to cast lures as we attempted to fish along the dry edge of the storm, but unfortunately, this pesky dark cloud once again reached out and hit us with a quick, heavy downpour.
My dripping wet fishermen continued casting, and I did my best to stay out of the way of the sharp hooks on their chaotic and fast-moving lures. This proved to be more difficult than I expected, as their lures rarely ended up going exactly where they intended them to go.
I did my best to coach each fisherman’s casting techniques while repeatedly emphasizing the need to make sure no one on the boat got a hook stuck in them. However, after one lure buzzed way too close to my head and ended up stuck in the T-top, I decided, out of self-preservation, it was time to stop casting lures and try some bottom fishing. Luckily, the guys quickly started catching a variety of fish.
Of course, being teenagers, it wasn’t too long before they start getting hungry (again) so I suggested they take a break from fishing and move the cooler upfront on the bow. They immediately resembled a school of sharks as they circled in to attack their sandwiches. Their eating frenzy was soon interrupted when one of the heavy rods bent over and the line started disappearing into the water. Will came running back, grabbed the rod and was amazed when the reel was unable to stop this big fish and line continued screaming off the spool. Eventually, he was able to bring a lemon shark alongside the boat and, after taking a few photos, we immediately released the shark by cutting the hook in two with bolt cutters (a tool required by FWC … to ensure sharks don’t end up looking like Florida Keys tourists with pierced lips).
It wasn’t too long before a second shark hit one of our other lines, and Jack also experienced the power of a shark stealing line. To complete the day, Jack’s battle was once again accompanied by a third deluge of rain. In spite of multiple heavy rainstorms, we did have a successful day of fishing and, fortunately, no one had to go to the ER … so I will definitely score this trip as a win-win adventure!
Capt. Pete Peterson welcomes comments and suggestions sent to petersonventures@aol.com.