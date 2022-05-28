It’s been a while since I’ve had the EP-2 offshore. Don’t get me wrong, it’s not like I haven’t been fishing, it’s just that I’ve been fishing on friends’ boats or doing things that kept me tethered to terra firma, or dry land, as some might call it. Since I hadn’t run the boat for a while, I did a quick boat inspection. I checked the oil, the batteries, two-way radio, bilge pumps, life jacket inflator indicator, EPIRB, horn. It seemed like a lot to do, just to start my boat. Then, I thought about my friends with private airplanes, and I felt better about the project.
The next morning, I headed out toward open water with confidence that the EP-2 was ready for anything we might run into. I’ve owned my boat for 27 years, and the motor is just over 6-year-old. It made me think back to the days when I had two-stroke outboard motors. What a pain. I remember starting that motor after it had sat for a while and probably killing every mosquito for a hundred yards. And most of the time I was reluctant to shut my two-stroke engines off when I was offshore because they had a nasty habit of not wanting to start again. I’m amazed, and grateful for the reliability of modern outboard-boat engines.
So, as I passed the outer marker at Sombrero Beach, I headed due south without worry. I had a plan to start trolling about 10 miles offshore. There were lots of scattered weeds but no signs of mahi mahi. All I needed was one mahi, because I promised my wife, we’d have same-day-fresh fish for dinner. The marine weather forecast said the Gulf Stream was ten miles from Sombrero Light. Everything was looking pretty good. Beautiful weather, calm seas and a warm breeze.
I set out a full spread of trolling baits, two artificial lures, and two lines with ballyhoo rigged on beaded chains, one of which was on the downrigger. I was alone, so I had to do everything on my own. I’m not as fast or strong as I was when I was in my heyday of offshore fishing. But I can still handle the EP-2, rig the baits, tend the lines, and keep an eye out for safety. I heard local captains talking about heavy amounts of weeds fouling their lines.
This was disappointing news. Nothing wears me out on the water like constantly having to deal with large jumbles of weeds that are attracted to my fishing lines, like ugly on a gorilla. The added weight on the fouled lines made me slow the boat down to an idle. The wind had picked up a bit and lines were tangling on each other. I saw two birds off the starboard side and headed that way.
There’s a battle on trolling boats to move fast enough to reach cartwheeling birds before they fly away following the school of bait they were diving on. I wished I could just call out to a fishing buddy and have him clear the weeds off the lines as I approached the birds. I was trying to clear the lines, keep approaching the frantic birds, and steer around big formations of weeds. The outriggers were jiggling like immature palm trees in a gale. It was all caused by the weeds and waves messing with my baits.
The wind had come up unexpectedly. I had to increase my speed to keep the lines separated. By the time I had two out of the four lines cleared, I was almost right under the birds and in the middle of the frenzied feeding school of fish. I kicked the speed up a notch, and inventoried the lines to determine which were weeded and which were not. I passed by the frolicking birds, made a large circular turn and headed back through that area. I turned the autopilot on and cleared two lines.
The downrigger popped and I yelled, “Woo hoo! fish on!” But there was no fish. Only weeds caught on the swivel at the leader, the belly of the downrigger cable, and surrounding my black-and-red Iland Lure. I slowed the boat just a touch and pulled on the weed-laden line. I was hot and exhausted. I’d been fighting weeds and resetting baits for hours. And it was hot on the open water. I pulled the line, lure and a mass of seaweed onto the cockpit. “Give me a break,” I said, looking to the sky. An outrigger popped and a huge ball of weeds floated to the surface of the sparkling Atlantic Ocean. “I’ve had it,” I said aloud.
Snap! The other outrigger popped, and bright green and gold activity broke the water’s surface behind the boat. I cut the engine back to an idle. The reel to my left started screeching. “Double header,” I called out. Then another bundle of weeds broke the surface. And that’s when I started talking to myself. “I’ve got four lines out. Three are weeded to the hilt and one has an active fish on it. It’s time to get this fish onboard.”
When the fish came to the side of boat, I was overjoyed to see that he was a decent-sized schooling mahi. “More than enough for Loretta and me to enjoy a hard-earned dinner.” A thick pad of sargassum weed had fouled the line and drifted back to the hooked fish. I could feel the pressure on the line from dragging all that weed, put the EP-2 in neutral and moved that fish as quickly as possible to the side of the boat. I held the rod in one hand and reached down to pull the fish, weeds and all, into the cockpit.
I had a dinner of fresh mahi in the ice box, a new fish story emblazoned in my alleged mind, and life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His book, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” is available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.