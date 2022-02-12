My heart rate soars every time I pass the outer marker of Sisters Creek and enter the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. I’ve never started a trip hoping for problems or fishless journeys. But sometimes things don’t go as well as planned. I’ve run into that on several trips lately.
On one trip, my buddy Dan was fishing with his brother-in-law, Allen, and his wife, Scherlyn. I had work appointments until noon. Around 11 a.m. Dan called to say there was a strong current and he was finding some nice yellowtails in 45 feet of water.
I finished my work stuff, loaded yellowtail, and trolling, gear onto the boat. Idling, I called Dan from the no-woke zone. “The bite shut off,” Dan said. “The current died, and the bay grass is very thick. We’re worried about the approaching front. So, we’re calling it a day.”
I decided to look for an area just past the reef where the bay grass might be scarce. I put out four trolling lines—one on the downrigger with a rigged ballyhoo behind a black-and-red Iland Lure. After an hour of constantly pulling lines in and clearing them of grass, I was starting to lose my enthusiasm.
I usually like fishing by myself, the serenity of being alone in the ocean is something I cherish. But it also requires I have to clear grass from the lines, drive the boat, untangle crisscrossed lines, and land any fish caught by myself. I’m not complaining. I love fishing and being in the Florida Keys. But the bay grass was so thick I couldn’t stand it anymore.
I had cleared the downrigger and put it back out while I cleared the other lines and hosed the cockpit. I could have opened a bay-grass store. The wind had increased. I felt the chill through my clothes and skin. I could see the line of dark-gray clouds approaching from Big Pine. It was time to go home. I pulled the throttle to an idle.
Wham! Line screeched from the reel; the rod bent over under the pressure of a big fish. I was in a hundred feet of water. I wrestled the rod out of the holder and started reeling. The fish didn’t jump, I figured it wasn’t a sailfish or mahi mahi. The sound of the reel made me think it might be a wahoo. I could feel the big fish tugging and fighting. My arms started to burn.
The EP-2 was on autopilot and moving straight. The big fish ran to the left. He, or she, never broke the surface. I felt more bumping. I lifted slowly and reeled down. The fish took line back each time. I felt something rubbing on the line. “Oh no!” Ping! The fish was gone.
I looked around. I was cold and damp. “It’s definitely time to head home,” I said out loud. The front came through as I entered Sisters Creek. I put the EP-2 on its lift, rinse it, and put all the gear away. I dreamed about that missed fish many times over the next week. One of these days, we’ll probably run across each other again.
The next weekend, my neighbor Mike and I boarded the EP-2 at 8 a.m. and headed out to catch a few yellowtails and maybe troll a little bit depending on how things went. The wind had been blowing for a number of days, but the marine-weather forecast said two-foot seas, with moderate north winds. We headed for the deep side of the reef where we would anchor and fish for yellowtails. The ride out was very pleasant close to shore. But the farther out we went, the stiffer the wind and waves.
Reaching our destination, we turned around, surprised at the size of the white-capping waves. The wind had definitely picked up. We thought we’d give it a try. “If the boat is rocking and rolling too much, we’ll pull the anchor and look for some more-protected, shallower water,” I said.
Things got worse weather wise, and the four solid bites we had were snapped off by toothy predators. We pulled the lines, neatened up, and prepared to pull the anchor. The waves were coming at us, curling at the tops, and steep.
The anchor was holding fast, and I attached my anchor ball to the anchor line. This is something I’ve done a hundred times. I started moving forward. A steep wave moved the boat unexpectedly. I looked for the anchor ball and didn’t see it. Another steep wave pitched the EP-2. I looked back for the ball. No ball. I knew I was in trouble.
Instantly, the boat shook and vibrated. The motor stalled. I was fouled with the anchor line. The EP-2 drifted in the wind. The anchor held tight. “No problem, we’ll raise the engine and free the line.” Didn’t work. I couldn’t get enough grip on the line. The anchor ball and its hardware were also caught in the stretched coils of rope.
We could not handle this ourselves. I called Sea Tow. It didn’t take long, and Capt. Ed showed up. We bunked the boats together. Ed did a great job, but it became obvious we had to cut the anchor line. I asked if we could save my anchor ball, line, chain and anchor. Mike and I estimated the cost to replace everything around $400. I need a cheaper hobby! Just kidding.
First, Capt. Ed cut loose the anchor ball and hardware, and handed it to me. Then he cut the line. The ocean settled down for two minutes so he could attach the end of the line to my anchor ball. He waited until I started my engine, then pulled away from the EP-2 and headed to another call. We motored over to my anchor ball and retrieved the anchor line, chain and anchor. Woo hoo!
Thank God for Sea Tow. I’ve been a member for decades and every now and then, I need them to come help me. I consider it a part of a boater’s life. There was no charge for the service. Capt. Ed told us there was no need to give him our offered tip. We insisted twice before he accepted it. I urge every boater to enroll in a marine-towing-insurance service. This project was way beyond my abilities and would have been foolhardy, if not dangerous, for me to attempt. Thank you, Sea Tow, and thank you Capt. Ed.
We returned home safe, and sound, and life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His book, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” is available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.