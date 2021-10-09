On Sept. 21-24, Fish With a Hero held its seventh annual fishing event in Islamorada for the benefit of disabled veterans.
Fish With a Hero is a non-profit organization that uses recreational therapy, in the form of fishing, to help wounded and disabled vets recover from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury (TBI), and other service-related disabilities and injuries.
The major sponsor for the event, once again, was the Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund. The event was held at the Bass Pro Shop complex in Islamorada, which includes the World Wide Sportsman, the Islamorada Fish Company Restaurant, and a pristine full-service Bayside Marina with a total of 49 slips.
The well-known local eatery, Mangrove Mike’s Cafe, donated full breakfasts for all the volunteers and participants for the three mornings of the event.
Sadly, Mangrove Mike’s owner, Mike Forster, passed away on Sept. 6, 2021. We’ll miss you, Mike, and thank you for your years of generous support.
As vets and volunteers arrived, they entered the Bass Pro Shops Complex and were greeted by a bright-blue welcome tent. Dougie, from Thunder Country 100.3 FM, was live-feeding music, telling jokes and stories, and calling out to veterans. The carnival environment and the looks of wonderment from the vets reminded me of the crowds entering the Magic Kingdom at Disney World for the first time.
Of course, one thing they all had in common is a passion for fishing. They stood with gaping mouths as they got the first look of glistening gelcoat and teak charter boats from backcountry skiffs to massive, full-blown war-wagon sport fishing yachts. The crystal-clear saltwater, lit by a cloudless Florida Keys sky drew them to the docks.
As usual, monster tarpons, parrot fish and schools of thousands of silvery pilchards came into view as they cruised around and beneath the tethered boats.
“Where’s my fishing rod,” more than several vets called out. “Look at the size of that one.” Any trepidation or worries they may have been harboring dissolved. They worked as one large and loving group, assisting each other as they navigated closer and closer to the water.
In the background, Dougie welcomed another batch of veterans. “Come on in y’all,” he announced over the loudspeakers. “We’re glad to have you—thank you for your service.”
This is what it’s all about.
It’s hard to remember sometimes, that these smiling and giggling folks have suffered service-related afflictions and injuries. Some of which were very serious and changed their lives, forever. Fish With a Hero events give them opportunities to put all that behind them; even if only temporarily. The therapeutic value of recreational activities, particularly fishing, for this group, has been proven over and over.
Scott Liebert, General Manager of the Bass Pro Shops Complex, watched veterans winding their ways through the facility. “This is so fantastic,” he said. “How could you not want to help these brave men and women?”
The vets stayed at the Islander Bayside Resort. The next morning, 25 wounded and disabled vets, from around the State of Florida, boarded pre-assigned boats piloted by 14 professional charter Capt.s from the Bass Pro Bayside Marina fleet. I felt it necessary to name them here. They are the hearts and souls and backbones of the event:
• Capt. Mike Makowski — Blackfoot Charters
• Capt. Sam Milazzo — Vice Versa Charters
• Capt. Ryan Wenzel — 4Reel Charters
• Capt. Sam Milazzo — Milazzo Charters
• Capt. Larry Syndor
• Capt. Chris Barron — Stray Cat Charters
• Capt. Jimmy Fickling — Can ‘O Worms Charter
• Capt. Ronnie Brack — Pirate For Hire
• Scott Martin — Vice Versa Charters
• Capt. Carlos Jimenez — Gringo Charters
• Capt. Joey Murphy — Bamboo Charters
• Capt. Paul Mining — Solutions Charters
• Capt. Matt Bellinger — Bamboo Charters
• Capt. Eric Rodriguez — Bamboo Charters
For two days, captains and vets made the journeys to world-class fishing waters and back. Upon unloading each day’s catch, veterans told, and retold, and three-told, stories of each fish fight.
“I’ve never seen a fish that big in my life,” one vet told everybody that came within earshot. He had hooked a monster Goliath grouper that was released at the side of the boat.
Light tackle, catch and release anglers, cast small lures and feathers to picky permits, bashful bonefish, and tackle-trashing tarpon. “The captain put me on fish all day,” a vet from Northern Florida announced. “It was my best day fishing ever.”
It went like this for two days. Nobody got tired. Nobody stopped smiling, vets, and volunteers alike. This is typical for Fish With a Hero events. Fast friendships were made. Vets exchanged phone numbers and email addresses with other vets and volunteers. It could not have gone better.
Hugs and tears—tears of joy and appreciation—flowed easily as the vets headed for home. Just as many tears fell from the eyes of volunteers, captains, staff and workers.
“This totally blows me away,” Capt. Mark Gibson, Director of Fish with a Hero’s Florida Keys operations said, “I think this year hits a new record in terms of the Keys community coming out with their total support of these Heroes! And, we are exceptionally grateful to the captains who volunteered their time and talent to take these heroes fishing this year.”
The event was a fabulous success as always. If you missed this year’s event, please, stop by and say hello to the veterans and volunteers next year. You’ll go away inspired, and impressed, with the good work being done here.
At the closing ceremony, Larry Kendzior, Fish With a Hero’s executive director told the crowd, “We thank our sponsors, captains, volunteers, and the community as a whole from the bottom of our collective hearts for coming out to support our wounded and disabled vets, and all of us look forward to another successful event next year!”
For additional information, including volunteer opportunities, donations and sponsorships, contact Capt. Mark Gibson, Director of Fish With a Hero-Florida Keys Operations, at mgibson@fishwithahero.com or by calling 813-453-5322, or visiting http://www.fishwithahero.com.
And don’t forget, life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His book, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” is available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.