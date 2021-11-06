I’ve passed a milestone in my boating and fishing life. The six-year warranty on my four-stroke Suzuki outboard engine just expired. When I bought this engine, the guarantee was a big part of my decision-making process. I’m overjoyed to say it worked out perfectly. Other than scheduled maintenance, there was only one incident when I needed to take the EP-2 in for service. Fortunately, it coincided with a regular annual service, so I killed two birds with one stone. The vapor-separating tank, (VST) had clogged. Although the boat continued to run, it went into “limp” mode, but still carried me home.
My friends at Wellings Marine in Marathon, a certified Suzuki sales and warranty dealer just around the corner from my house, fixed the whole thing by flushing the VST, without having to replace it or any other part. This was not something covered under warranty, and the labor charge was very low. The general consensus was fouled fuel. And since I have never had ethanol-laden fuel in the EP-2 for the 26 years I’ve owned it, we figured I must have bought some contaminated fuel recently.
With that said, I could not be happier with this engine. Starting with the paint job, and the fact this is my first white engine–and I don’t burn my hand when I balance myself on it to lean over the transom — I’m amazed at how shiny, smooth, and new it looks. Even though boat performance and reliability are more important than appearances, it still brings a huge smile to my face, every time I pull the cover off the motor. I feel a huge pride of ownership whether I’m cruising around the canals or 30-miles offshore.
The first thing I noticed about this motor when I pulled the cowling off, was the style and finish. I’m a detail guy, and I have to say, I was impressed with bolt heads holding the motor together. They have a jewel-like appearance that I assume comes from heavy layer/s of chrome. Maybe this is not important but for me, I noticed it immediately. Six years later, they are still shiny bright and just like the rest of the engine, look like new. I’ve learned through the years, that if I bring a boat or vehicle to a service center, I should bring that vehicle or boat in — clean and orderly.
A Corvette-mechanic friend of mine taught me this a long time ago. He told me marine and auto technicians respect and treat their customers’ “prized possessions” with more care and caution than a dirty and neglected one. Of course, you have to realize, I’m one of those people who thinks his boats and cars are alive and have feelings. It’s called anthropomorphizing. I’m okay with that. Neighbors have seen me walk to my seawall with a cup of coffee and hug my boat as it sits on the lift.
My 6-year-old Suzuki engine is hung on the transom of my 23-foot, 26-year-old Bayliner Trophy. It too, looks much newer than it is. I had it made to my specifications in 1995. I’ve replaced seat cushions, GPSs four times, autopilots twice, gauges and helm console, added a tower, replaced the original engine twice, replaced the trim tabs, the horn-twice, the passageway door and hatch cover leading into the cuddy cabin, the outriggers, fuel tank, saltwater wash down, and added two rod holders.
All in all, that’s not bad for a boat I’ve owned and fished the heck out of for 26 years with never a structural problem. As I write this column, I’m looking out the window at the EP-2. The full name of the boat is Extravagant Promises II. I shortened it just so it would be easier to say, and spell, and I would hate to someday call a mayday, and have to take the time to say that whole thing.
With November starting up, I’m loving the cooler, drier weather. Maybe I’ll look at my to-do list of things boating and fishing related and take up another EP-2 project. Sometimes I can’t believe my life-long dream to live in the Florida Keys came true more than 20 years ago. I love living here and always remind myself, life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His book, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” is available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.