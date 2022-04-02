I was talking to one of my more accomplished fishing buddies last week. Here’s a surprise, the conversation quickly turned to wahoo. Wahoo! So, what else is new? I love to catch wahoo. I love the whole experience of tracking, stalking, finding, outsmarting, fighting, gaffing, boating, and eating wahoo. People who know me already know this.
We started talking about boat speed when trolling for wahoo and that’s when the conversation went in two different directions. In the last month or so I have caught two major wahoo. The largest was a 65-pound behemoth. The steaks were so big …“How big were they?”…that people thought they were swordfish steaks. You gotta love that.
When I told my buddy I troll for wahoo at six to seven knots. He was flabbergasted. This guy owns a big boat, a more than 40-foot sport fisherman. I already knew what he was going to say. When he fishes wahoo, he trolls with 50- or 80-pound class reels, two- to four-pound cigar weights and rigged ballyhoo behind big lures. He runs the boat at upwards of 14 knots. This is pretty much standard practice among the big-boat guys.
My 23-foot single-engine outboard does not like to travel at 14 knots. At this uncomfortable speed my boat can’t make up its mind if it wants to jump up on plane, or wallow around in the ocean with the bow pointed skyward and the poor motor fighting for its life to keep from overheating or exploding in exasperation and steamy exhaust. I troll, very comfortably, at six to seven knots. That’s the speed I troll, so that’s the speed where I catch my fish.
Fishing from smaller boats is a whole lot different from fishing from those big “war-wagons” you see at the commercial docks. And, among the differences is the number of people you find on these boats. The commercial charter boats have a captain and a mate, at a minimum. The captain is usually very experienced and spends up to 300 days per year on the water. And the mate, ah, the mate, is usually a talented angler also. More importantly, the mate is usually a young person and very strong. I have seen mates in cockpits that don’t sit down for a whole fishing trip. They never seem to mind clearing lines of weeds or pulling your errantly cast live-pilchard out of the very tip of the 30-foot outriggers, for the fourth time. Recently, I fished on the Main Attraction with friends from Illinois. The mate kept up a dizzying pace for a whole-day trip.
I’m not young enough, or strong enough to do what he does, so I’ve had to develop my own systems and ways of doing things. First off, I installed an autopilot so when I catch a big fish and I’m alone, I can push the button, slow the boat to an idle and keep it going in a straight line while I fight the fish, and then gaff it by myself. This sometimes results in very interesting situations. Reeling with one hand and gaffing with the other is a true test of patience, concentration, and multitasking ability.
Running a four-bait trolling spread alone can also be a daunting task. I have several ways that I make this easier on myself. First, I keep things consistent. I set the drags on all my reels with a hand scale. I place the rod in a holder and then read the weight at which the drag lets the line (30-pound mono) come off the reel and adjust the drag until I have seven or eight-pounds of drag on every reel. Now, no matter which rod and reel I — or my fishing buddy might pick up — it will feel and behave exactly the same.
I have learned that I should be able to reach the tip of the rod as it sits in the rod holder. On my boat, a 6-foot rod is as high as I can reach without taking it out of the rod holder. This makes it possible to reach up quickly and get hold of the fishing line without taking the time and having to use two hands to get the rod out of the rod holder. This is one of those things that won’t make much sense until you try it. I use 6-foot rods on the outriggers in the forward holders and 5 1/2 foot rods on the flat lines in the aft rod holders. When an outrigger line pops, this keeps the line from hitting the rod in the back of the boat and breaking.
I run my outrigger lines way back. I run my wahoo baits fairly close to the boat. When a big wahoo takes a bait close to the boat, I let the outrigger lines stay way back so I don’t have to clear them while fighting the fish.
I run the boat at six to seven knots and set the drags at seven-pound strikes on 30-pound mono. I don’t leave the drags loose or the bails open. I use beaded-chain rigs for my ballyhoo, so the hook is way back in the bait eliminating short-strike cutoffs. With the drag set at seven or eight pounds the hook sets itself. I very seldom miss a hookup when a fish strikes. If I leave the bails open for the strike when I’m fishing alone, by the time I slow the boat down and get to the rod, I’ve lost the fish. These methods might not work for everybody, and everyone has his or her own way of doing things. For me, in my 23-foot boat, fishing alone, these little tricks really increase my catch rates and my enjoyment.
Even though this works so well for me, I would be very happy to fish on big boats with captains and mates all the time. And I’d like to have Diet Coke served onboard with ice cubes in glasses and little umbrellas. And a designated gaff man. And unlimited pre-rigged ballyhoo. And a 40-foot tower. And an ice maker. And a guy to wash and fuel the boat.
But, either way, I still have to say, “Life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His book, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” is available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.