I know people who insist there is no such thing as “luck,” that it is merely a fortuitous random event brought about as a result of pure chance. Well … I am here to tell you I have had a few “fishermen” on my boat who definitely were lucky!
I had one angler who managed to consistently catch trophy fish every time we went out on a charter, even though he was terrible at casting. The first time we fished together, I spotted a nice permit so I told him the fish was at 10 o’clock … 30 feet out and moving slowly to his left. He immediately blurted out “I don’t see him!,” so I coached him to move his rod tip until it was pointing at the fish and he responded “I still don’t see him!”
I said “Alright … cast as far as you can in the direction your pole is pointing.” He brought his rod back and made a cast with all his might. Unfortunately, he released too soon and his crab ended up sailing straight up into the air. Somehow the wind carried his crab toward the permit, and it landed right on top of him, making a loud “smack” noise. Typically, a crab splashing down from this altitude on top of a permit would spook the fish, but this one simply spun around and inhaled the crustacean.
The second time I fished with this guy, we were tarpon fishing and he hooked up a big one. He started panicking as the line quickly began disappearing off the spool and the fish performed a series of spectacular aerial antics near the boat. Just as we were starting to get the tarpon near the boat, a big bull shark showed up, making it clear he was intent on attacking my fisherman’s trophy! I started circling the boat around the tired tarpon, and luckily we were able to finally bring the fish alongside and resuscitate him while also getting him away from that shark.
The first time I took this lucky fisherman bonefishing, he quickly caught a nice one within minutes of poling up on the flats. Once again, he never did see the fish at which he was casting. The reality is, we all likely know someone who is incredibly lucky, especially when they have a rod in their hand!
Of course, there are those of us who occasionally have some “bad luck,” like the day we were offshore fishing and I ended up with a 7-0 hook imbedded deep into my thumb. Since we were 25 miles out, I looked at my wife and told her she would have to push the hook through so I could cut off the barb. She immediately advised me “that isn’t going to happen!” So I went to “Option B” and ended up pushing it through myself, finally cutting the hook in two and successfully removing it. Being an optimistic fisherman, I now look back on this experience and consider myself pretty “lucky” … as we were able to stay out and catch mahi and the wound never did get infected.
Capt. Pete Peterson welcomes comments and suggestions sent to petersonventures@aol.com.