The column originally appeared in the Keys Citizen on Sept. 8, 2013.
My snowbird friends are starting to call. “Hey, how’s the fishing been, C.J.?” “What’s the weather like down there, C.J.?” “Haven’t done much fishing up here this summer, how about you, any luck lately?” It seems like the snowbirds, at least the ones that I know, are starting to leave for up north later and coming back earlier each year. Those of you who know me, know that I am not all that time oriented, but that’s how it feels.
Whenever I have thoughts like this, it reminds me of just how magical this wonderful chain of islands we live on really is. “Things are different here,” I tell people. I’ve gotten so used to living in the Florida Keys that I forget just how different “things” really are down here.
Years ago, when my sister visited for the first time, I introduced her to my friend, John Bartus, the mayor of Marathon. She was rather surprised that he wore an earring, and had a guitar strapped around his neck. Even though he is no longer the mayor, he still has the earring — and the omnipresent guitar around his neck.
When I was at the Guidance Clinic of the Middle Keys for four years, (as the Vice President of Administration), I met with some big shots from Blue Cross/Blue Shield to discuss health insurance for the employees. Seven of us sat down for lunch at Burdine’s Waterfront restaurant.
The folks from Blue Cross were shocked that we had to leave a seat open because the big black-and-white cat was napping on it. I thought nothing of it. During lunch they tentatively asked, “Why do none of the people from the Guidance Clinic have wristwatches?” “Brenda, the waitress at that time, sat down, with her order book, at the corner of the table and belted out a few lines from the song she was practicing for church. “What do you think, C.J.?” she warbled. “Marvelous,” I replied. “You folks ought to think about taking off your ties and cutting off your shirt sleeves,” she admonished the big shots.
Lunch was great as usual. The big black-and-white cat eventually sauntered off, business was completed, our visitors mentioned it was time to head back to the office, and everything worked out just fine. I have not seen the big black-and-white cat for a long time; I have not seen the folks from Blue Cross/Blue Shield in even longer. Brenda is still a friend and Burdine’s is still a regular lunch stop.
I suppose, talking about restaurants, it only make sense to discuss visitors’ surprise when they walk up to the outdoor counter at Keys Fisheries and the pleasant woman behind-the-cash register’s first question is, “Give me the name of your favorite cartoon character.” My sister happened to be with me one day and didn’t understand; but I did. “I’ll have a Lobster Reuben,” my sister replied. “Give me the name of your favorite cartoon character,” the woman repeated.
The first time my lovely wife came to visit the Florida Keys, we stopped at Keys Fisheries. She ordered a cheeseburger and headed to the table with her burger and fries in one hand and a Coke in the other. A gust of wind whipped through the gaps in the clear acrylic walls and blew the top of the bun right off of her burger. As she reached down to stop it from rolling off the seawall and into the Gulf of Mexico, a cacophonous laughing gull swooped down, grabbed it from her fingertips and noisily flew away with his, or her, prize. “This is really a different kind of place,” she said.
None of these things ever happened to me when I was a kid growing up in Boston. None of these things ever happened to me when I lived in Fort Lauderdale or Orlando either. Only in the Keys. That’s why I love it here. I moved here because of the fishing, the diving, the environment and the laid-back lifestyle. I got plenty of each. After living here for 13 years, I am still in awe of the Florida Keys.
My wife and I are going to take a few days off. We’re “getting off the rock” as we say here in the Keys. It will be good to take some real quiet time. The biggest problem is trying to figure out where we want to go. Living in Paradise makes it difficult to think of a location that would impress us. We don’t want to go someplace where they fish in freshwater. Been there; done that. We don’t want to go someplace that has no ocean on at least one of its state borders. We don’t want to go someplace where it might snow, or get cold, colder than 60 degrees. Brr!
One year, Loretta and I had some time off coming up and we could not figure out where to go. Some friends of ours owned a vacation rental house and asked if we might be interested in renting it. “Sure,” we said. “Tell us a little about it and where it is.” Our friends described a terrific sounding house and it was directly on the water. Then, she went on to say it was located in Islamorada at Mile Marker 76.
We packed the car on Thursday night in preparation for the weekend vacation. On Friday morning we waved goodbye to Marathon and started heading north (which is actually east). Twenty-nine minutes later, we turned right, then left, and pulled into the third driveway. “Wow, what a great vacation spot,” we both agreed. We unloaded the car and settled in for a relaxing weekend out of town.
I fished with some friends and we hammered the kingfish in 90 feet of water within sight of Alligator Lighthouse. When I got back to the house, we turned off the cellphones and spent the last day and a half lounging in the pool and relaxing. How cool is that? We loaded the car once again and drove the half-hour home.
This was one of the best vacations I have ever had. The whole key (excuse the expression) was turning off the cell phones, and not telling everybody where we were going. Try this sometime; you just might like it. As Jim Stafford sings in “Wildwood Weed”: “Take a trip and never leave the farm.”
What does all this have to do with fishing? I suppose it is just an indicator of what happens to my mind when the little bit of fishing I’ve done in the past couple of weeks has not been very successful. It’s sad that a full-grown man falls apart mentally when he hasn’t been able to catch a big fish for a while. But, you know what? Even with no fish caught lately, life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His books, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” and “Double-Edged Sword” are available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.