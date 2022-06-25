Dan and I started planning our next fishing trip two days ahead. This is not uncommon for us. We’re both planners and detailers. We checked with friends, read Facebook fishing reports, flipped through Capt. Jim Sharpe’s book, and reviewed several weather services. For us, it’s a labor of love. I guess I’m fascinated with every aspect of saltwater big-game fishing. I always have been.
A few days earlier, we had run out to the Marathon Hump and had a great day of fishing with delectable blackfin tuna as the reward. For a change of pace, we both wound up with the same idea — mutton snapper! Usually, we load the boat with equipment to handle any type of fishing that might come up. But we were so intent on catching one big mutton snapper, we decided to not pack trolling gear. Very strange for us, but that’s what happened.
When we crossed over Sombrero Reef, we prepared to deep-drift live pinfish over areas of rugged structure or wrecks in 120 to 150 feet of water. The water was almost dead calm. We started drifting up current from a familiar stretch of ocean. By the time we finished rigging rods, reels, baits, and leaders we passed right over our desired spot. The current was running faster than we had expected and we joked about needing to be re-trained. We made several passes over this area with no luck.
We changed our plan, moved up current and anchored the boat. We figured we’d drift small pieces of ballyhoo into a chum slick, reduce the leaders down to 12-pound fluorocarbon and tied tiny number four hooks to our lines. With the crystal-clear water, we hoped this would bring us a nice fish box full of medium-size yellowtails. Of course, in an attempt to accomplish the mutton snapper quest, we dropped two weighted lines to the bottom, and middle, of the water column with live pinfish attached.
The sun was shining, but the air temperature was perfect. We tended to the chum slick, kept refreshing the bait and settled into a very placid mindset. It’s funny how the ebb and flow of conversation goes on these fishing journeys. We’d concentrate on what we were doing for to 15 to 20 minutes in silence. Then, “stretching our legs” we’d talk for a while or make a trip to the ice chest loaded with drinks, snacks, and food in the bow of the boat.
We had left the dock earlier in the morning than usual and had hoped to get home a little earlier in the afternoon to take care of a few things we both needed to take care of.
We moved to shallower water, anchored, and got back to fishing. One of the yellowtail lines started moving sideways. The next thing I knew, the line zinged across the transom of the boat and hit the other rods in rod holders. I couldn’t see a fish, but I knew something really fast must have taken the bait. I carried the spinning rod clear of the other rods, walked up to the bow of the boat and put a little strain on the fish.
The fish was running directly into the current and when the line came tight, it burst out of the water. A beautiful mahi mahi flew into the sky dripping sparkling rivulets of Atlantic Ocean. It was one of those amazing moments that pop up all the time with offshore fishing trips. “You gotta be kidding,” Dan said. This was a good-sized fish, an obvious gaffer. “Don’t forget, 12-pound leader, number four hook!”
I’d get some line back on the reel and the fish would take it all back. I pressed my thumb against the line on the reel to slow him down. I was totally focused on this fish. I worried the line would break. The fish and I played give and take. I was hoping for more take than give. He headed for the anchor line. “Oh No.” I held the rod tip way off the side of the boat and gently convinced him to head away from the anchor line. I talked to myself out loud as I tricked this fish to come closer to the boat. “Don’t panic him, CJ,” I said. “Lift the rod tip and then reel down, nice and easy.” Dan’s is accustomed to seeing and hearing me do this, so he doesn’t think anything of it. In fact, I’ve caught him talking his way through a tough fish fight a few times.
I kept working the big mahi toward the boat. Dan stood at attention by my side and prepared to gaff the fish as soon as he came within striking range. He reached out, flicked the handle of the gaff and the fish was caught and quickly brought aboard. Considering the light tackle we used this was a great catch. We put the fish on ice and took a minute to catch our breaths. “So, the one fish we said we weren’t going to target today is the one fish we’ve caught so far,” I mused. The ocean is filled with surprises, and I’m sure that’s a big part of my attraction to it. It’s been like that since I was a little kid, fishing in a tiny creek in Lexington, Massachusetts.
Dan and I fished for a while and caught, among other species, a huge shark that we never got very close to the boat, but close enough to realize his gigantic size. From the quick glances we got of him, our best guess is hammerhead. We’ll never know.
Back at the dock, we realized what a great looking fish we had caught. Later that night, I blackened palm-size pieces of gorgeous mahi filets, made a butter, garlic, oregano sauce, and served it over angel-hair pasta. Fabulous. And once again, life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His book, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” is available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.