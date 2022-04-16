Some guys have all the luck, right? Well, sometimes it really seems like it. I had company scheduled to come down from Illinois on the weekend of May 5. The weather forecasts were iffy at best and lousy in general. High winds had attacked the Florida Keys and had no intentions of moving away. I was feeling pretty pressured because I wanted them to have a good time and catch some fish. It’s funny how I think that I might have anything to do with weather and fishing conditions, but I do.
Anyway, they were scheduled to fly into Key West late on Friday afternoon. Wednesday the wind was still blowing, but the forecasts called for subsiding seas by the weekend. The plane landed, and three accomplished freshwater fishermen stepped off the plane and onto the tarmac. Steve Houchin, my wife’s sister’s boyfriend of 30 or so years, his older brother Larry and Larry’s grown-up son, Darin, picked up a rental car and drove to Tranquility Bay in Marathon.
They called me and we met for dinner. The fish stories started before I even sat down. Steve had fished the Florida Keys with me a couple of years ago and says it was the best fishing trip of his entire life. As I remember, we did very well. Steve caught his first mahi mahi, tuna and yellowtail snapper. “Now, whatever we do, I don’t want anyone to pressure C.J.,” Steve said loudly — eight or nine times. “Even if we don’t catch anything it will be a great vacation.” Then Steve would say, “I hope we have a fishing trip like last time, but if we don’t it’s OK; I don’t want you to feel pressured, C.J.”
The next morning, the guys showed up 30 minutes early and helped with final boat preparations. We headed through the canals at idle speed, and Larry told me he had never been in the ocean before. The wind was higher than I would have liked, and we were in my 23-foot boat. I was concerned, but I quickly learned, Steve, Larry and Darin were just fine in the sloppy Atlantic waters. We ran offshore and set out a full spread of trolled lures as we passed the reef.
We caught blackfin tuna and bonito. We trolled out to 600 feet in search of mahi mahi, with no luck, and then trolled back toward shore. We decided to throw an anchor and fish for yellowtail snapper in 80 feet of water. We caught a few fish, then moved to shallower water. On the way, we ran trolled tuna feathers. An outrigger popped and we caught the first sailfish any of the guys had ever seen. We took some incredible photos, then anchored in 45 feet of water and caught our limit of yellowtails.
The second day we ran out to the Ups and Downs off of Big Pine. We trolled for several hours with no luck. We could not raise a mahi mahi to save our lives. I said a silent prayer when no one was looking, and just minutes later the downrigger went off. Line peeled off the shiny gold Penn double-wide 30 and then stopped. No fish. One of the flatlines went off with a screeching drag and then stopped. No fish. “What the heck is going on here?” we all asked. Then the outrigger snapped. One of my tuna feathers was hit on 30-pound monofilament line. I lifted the rod and started screaming directions.
“Someone take the wheel. Someone clear the lines. Someone grab the gaff,” I yelled. We were like a well-oiled machine. Steve handled the boat perfectly. Darin cleared the lines. Larry shot a few pictures and stared into the water waiting for the first flash of color. We fought the fish for nearly half an hour. “Gentlemen, prepare to boat your first wahoo, and it’s a biggie,” I said to all of them, then asked, “Has anyone ever gaffed a fish before?” You could hear a pin drop. The huge wahoo was quickly coming to the side of the boat. We would have one shot at this fish. The whole fishing trip would be decided in less than three minutes. This would be an excellent once-in-a-lifetime event, or a long-hard day of fishing with nothing to show for it.
“Who’s the toughest guy onboard?” I asked quickly. They all pointed at Larry. “When I say gaff that fish, I want you to sink that gaff in him right behind the gill plate and in one quick, smooth motion bring him all the way onto the boat,” Larry fixed his feet on the deck and stared at the behemoth approaching the boat. I eased the fish closer to the boat. “Easy, easy,” I admonished, “Get ready. Easy. Watch him. Easy … gaff him!” I yelled. Larry made an instant strike and scooped the fish into the cockpit like a seasoned pro.
They stared at the exhausted 55-pound wahoo in the cockpit. They did not say a word. They had just reached a new plateau in their fishing lives. Then Steve said, “Up until now, my last trip with you was my best fishing trip ever.” And the boat exploded in excited cheering and fist-bumping. “Nice fish, my brother,” we all yelled. We had to fold the fish’s tail to fit him in the fish box. This was a beast.
We trolled around for another hour, stopped at one of my yellowtail spots in 32 feet of water and caught another couple yellowtails. Oh yeah, and in 32 feet of water we caught another sailfish. Go figure. This was a big sailfish caught on 14-pound fluorocarbon leader and a #1 yellowtail hook. Larry fought him and chased him all the way around the boat at least once. We brought him to the boat, took the photos and released him unharmed. Now, it was time to go home.
On the third day, the boys had chartered a full-day of fishing aboard the Main Attraction — on Marty Lewis’s boat. Marty, and his incredible mate, Mike, put us on more fish than we could have possibly hoped for. As always, this was a totally class act. Marty spotted a frigate bird and a small piece of debris from his 45-foot tower, and we were on the biggest school, of the biggest mahi mahi that I have seen in a long time. We boated a dozen mahi up to twenty pounds, then ran out to the Marathon Hump and loaded up with tuna and released a huge amberjack that Darin fought while fully strapped into 80-pound class stand-up gear. What a blast.
The boys flew home to Illinois the next day. On the way, they stopped at the Marathon UPS Store where Arno and John packed their frozen fish in insulated boxes, inserted special ice packs, and overnighted it to their houses. What a trip. What a fishing experience. Along with three lucky guys, lifetime memories were lifted into the air at the Key West International Airport that day. And even though I am now really under pressure to perform next year, life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His book, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” is available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.