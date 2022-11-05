mahi

Columnist C.J. Geotis stuck to the plan and had a great day on the water.

 Photo provided by C.J. Geotis

Before a fishing trip, I usually spend a little time planning the trip. First, I ask friends how the fishing has been. This is a pretty good source of information, that can sometimes be mostly believed. Of course, there can be a gap between accurate information and biased fish stories.

The ones I find the most interesting, and/or amusing, are when a friend tells me he caught a 35-pound mahi.