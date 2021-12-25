Unfortunately, every fishing trip (and fishing column) reaches a point when you realize it is time to “call it a day.” During the past decade I’ve had the pleasure of sharing tales about fishing adventures in the waters surrounding our islands with Key West Citizen readers. Some of these were epic fishing trips and an occasional few were downright challenging (i.e., bloody, and not fish blood)!
Since this is my last article, I would like to share my appreciation to the Key West Citizen for giving me the opportunity to write about many of these Florida Keys fishing exploits. I have no doubt my Marathon High School English teacher rolled over in her grave when she heard I was actually writing for the newspaper, especially given the fact I rarely showed any interest in mastering the baffling intricacies of the “Queen’s English.”
Fortunately, my wife graciously accepted (and endured) the role of “freelance editor,” and also remained instrumental in tempering down my wild sense of humor. Thankfully she also did her best to keep my articles ‘appropriate’ and G-rated.
I would be remiss if I didn’t also recognize my dog Cuda, a big old Labrador who literally grew up on my boat. Throughout the past decade he has faithfully brought my boat all the luck it needed. In addition, he doggedly (pun intended) made sure I adhered to what I call the very successful “doggy diet”… which requires sharing at least half of my sandwich with him whenever we are underway.
I hope you enjoy the enclosed collage of some of my favorite photos!
Casting off for the final time, Capt. Pete Peterson, Admiral Carol (wife) and Cuda (Lucky dog)!