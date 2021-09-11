My friend Richard, from Key Colony Beach, and I headed out for a day on the water hunting mahi mahi on my boat, the EP-2. Richard owns a boat the same size as mine and has been fishing these waters for a long time. We’ve been telephone friends, running into each other casually for close to two years, but we’ve never put a fishing trip together. I don’t really know why.
Richard became comfortable on the EP-2 the moment he stepped onboard. When we started the no-wake dance to Sisters Creek, he was already rigging his favorite spinning outfit for the day. He helped organize things in the cockpit, and cabin, and we were shipshape in no time. Before we got to open water, we had developed the plan for the day.
The National Weather Service marine forecast listed the Gulf Stream as 20 miles off Marathon; 8 miles off Big Pine Key. Since it was Labor Day Monday, we decided against fishing the Hump. “It’ll probably be really busy out there today,” I said. Richard agreed. Our thinking was to head west, toward Big Pine and take advantage of the nearness of the Gulf Stream. We had recent fishing reports of mahi mahi, and the occasional wahoo, being caught in waters out to 450 feet deep. During my last two fishing trips, I caught most of my fish in 120 to 240 feet of water. Go figure.
We reached the outer marker beside Sombrero Beach and throttled up. The water was crystal clear. There was no breeze, and the ocean was dead calm. It was one of those days you only see once or maybe twice a year. Twenty feet of water looked like you could reach down and touch the bottom.
“I don’t have the best of luck when the water is this calm,” Richard said. “I like a little chop better. This is just my theory.” I agreed. We talked about it for a while. Through my 20 years of fishing the Florida Keys, and before that, fishing off Port Canaveral when I lived in Orlando, I’ve caught my two biggest wahoos in dead-calm seas.
Of course, overall, choppy water has always been better in the long run. Tailing sailfish and mahi mahi, surfing down the face of steep waves, is a sight you’ll never forget, especially when a well-placed cast catches the attention of one of these fish. It’s an adrenalin rush on steroids.
I like to run a spread of baits when we pass over the reef for the first time on my fishing journeys. Many times, the wily wahoo, kingfish or mahi may be cruising that area looking for fresh-fish breakfasts. Plus, it gives me a chance to check the rods and reels for frayed lines, suspicious-looking knots, and to get the outriggers in place. I can’t count the times I’ve texted my wife with a photo of a prize fish within 30 minutes of leaving the dock.
It didn’t work this day, but no problem, we headed southwest, scanning the ocean for birds or debris. We spotted rips and a possible weedline ahead and turned in that direction. Richard kept a constant watch for any indications of fish and reeled in lines that may have caught on weeds. “Frigate ahead,” he said, pointing at a circling, high-flying bird, “10 o’clock.” As we passed under the frigate, we entered an area of scattered weeds and wispy current breaks.
“Mahi approaching from the right,” I called out, looking behind the boat. “They look small, but it’s a good sign.”
“I see ‘em,” Richard yelled. One of the outriggers jiggled. “Here we go.” This is the stuff that fisherpersons dream of. The other outrigger jiggled, tiny mahi were nibbling on trolled ballyhoo. We kept working the area, hoping for one big fish to take a bait. No luck. The frigate had moved off. It’s amazing how they disappear right before your eyes. “Frigate at 3 o’clock.” Richard pointed. “Two of them.” I picked up speed and headed for them. By now we were in 400 feet of water. We approached the frigates. I slowed down to a quick trolling speed. “One of them is diving,” Richard yelled. Snap. Zoom. An outrigger got hit. Line peeled off the reel. Richard grabbed the rod. “No monster, but it’s definitely a keeper.”
I slowed the boat and hit the big red button that turns on my digital first mate, “Otto Pilot.” I rushed to the back of the boat and threw a handful of cut bait into the water. Richard brought the fish close to the boat and held him steady in the water. We were hoping more mahi would follow this one to the boat. I threw more cut bait, hooked a piece to circle hook in a spinning rig, cast it back and placed it in a rod holder. “I don’t see any fish following him,” Richard said.
I turned away from trying to hook another fish for the first time and looked at our captured quarry. It was bigger than I had expected.
“Let’s bring her aboard,” I turned to Richard. “That’ll be plenty of fish for both of us to make at least one great meal.” I grabbed the landing net. I was taking no chances with the first fish of the day. Richard swam her into the net, and I pulled her aboard. We high-fived and celebrated our first fish together, but not for long. We had the cockpit rinsed off and baits back in the water in a matter of minutes.
We trolled and run-and-gunned for the rest of the day. We found the Gulf Stream and fished the rips with bigger waves. “Now, we should do better,” Richard said. But it was not to be. As I expected, our only fish made two nice bags of boneless skinless filets. It was a great day, and I was happy to have finally lined up a fishing day with Richard. It won’t be the last. And life is good in the Florida Keys, life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His book, Florida Keys Fish Stories, is available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.