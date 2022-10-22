Yellowtail for 102222 2

Stunning, plump yellowtail snapper from last-minute fishing trip.

This column originally appeared on April 7, 2013

The more you fish, the more you catch. Sounds simple enough, doesn’t it? Well, it’s not. Just like peeling an onion. Every time you reveal a layer, there’s another one. So, what is this all about? Usually, I’m talking about fishing for two or three days in a row and then making one more trip the next day. I always thought the last day was the best fishing. I guess I thought this was because I was “warmed up” or in tune with the whereabouts of my targeted species.