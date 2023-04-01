This column originally appeared in the April 6, 2014, edition of the Keys Citizen.
My fishing world was turned upside down this week. Hopefully, this was just a temporary and isolated situation. We’ll see. It all started out when I put a fishing trip together with my buddy, Dan Connell. Dan is another small-boat owner that loves to fish big water; for big fish. Just like me. So, it did not take long to persuade him to come to my house early Sunday morning, fire up the EP2, and head for the Marathon Hump in search of mahi and blackfin tuna.
As I attempted to sleep on Saturday night, I put a quick menu together for the next evening’s meal. Fresh blackfin tuna sashimi with wasabi sauce and pickled ginger, followed by same day mahi broiled and coated with a bubbly, crispy, golden-brown layer of 50/50 grated Parmesan cheese and mayonnaise. I like to call this concoction Gourmet Mahi.
At first light, the boat preparations began, and it wasn’t long before Dan showed up and we cast off to do battle with the elusive finned ones. The plan was to run directly to the Hump unless we saw some positive signs of mahi on the way. The weather was perfect, calm seas and gently rolling swells. A soft breeze and slightly overcast skies kept the temperature at a very comfortable level.
We brought the boat up on plane and settled down for the nearly one-hour ride to the Hump. As we ran toward the Hump, our conversation turned to all things fishy. We spent fifteen minutes discussing drag settings and how each of us measured them. Common practice is to set the drag at 25% to 30% of the breaking strength of the main line. I use seven- or eight-pound drag on 30-pound test fishing line.
I set my drags with a portable handheld scale. I pull on the line with the scale attached until the drag starts to run out and read the scale to see what the drag setting is. Then, I adjust the drag up or down accordingly. Dan, on the other hand, does this with plastic bottles filled with water. Dan is one of two close friends who set their drags this way. He fills gallon water bottles with seven or eight pounds of water, depending on his desired drag setting, and lifts the bottles with the main line from the rod-and-reel he is planning to use. When the drag starts to run, he adjusts the drag, just like I do.
Another buddy has several bottles filled with different weights of water. Six pounds, seven pounds, eight pounds, nine pounds and so on. I don’t understand why they want to do it this way, but they do. And, they’re friends, so I don’t question it. The only advantage I see to using the scale is I can do it on the boat and check it whenever I want too.
“Birds off the starboard bow,” Dan yelled. I slowed the boat and we scrambled to get trolling lines in the water. We were a little more than halfway to the Hump. We trolled the area, the birds flew off; we trolled it again. Nothing. We spotted a solid current break not far from where we were and trolled out to it. We made several passes. Nothing.
“Let’s get back up to speed and back on course for the Hump,” we said in unison. We wound up stopping two more times. Nothing.
“Let’s go. Let’s get back on course for the Hump,” again in unison. We travelled the rest of the distance on plane and soon we were approaching the Marathon Hump. For those of you that have never been to the Hump, it is a very strange place. It is in the middle of nowhere, no land in sight 360 degrees, and all of a sudden there are a million boats packed into one area. A million is an exaggeration, but you get the idea. Today was especially busy.
I spotted two boats full of people that I know.
Dan and I put out a spread of black-and-red tuna feathers, powered up to 1900 RPM, headed from east to west and settled in for some hot tuna action. We were just coming up on friends, Charlie and Myra, on the Beer Necessity, when all four of their trolled lines started bouncing in the rod holders and line screeched from the reels. “Woo hoo!” I yelled to them as they donned fighting belts and ran to their respective fishing rods.
Pop. Pop. Two of our lines started that drag-straining sound that all fishermen hope for. “Fish on, fish on,” we were speaking in unison again. We boated two fish, both blackfins, both nice sized. “Now we’re having fun.” We navigated around the boaters who were cutting across the Hump and throwing everything off balance. There is a rhythm to the Hump. If you get it figured out, you can fish all day and never cross lines or get into an argument.
With about a dozen trolled-up tuna in the box, I said, “Let’s try some deep jigging and see if we can’t pull up one of the big tuna I have been hearing about all week.” We set up our first drift. As Dan put the boat in neutral, I started immediately to drop a “glow in the dark” butterfly jig. I’ve got a really neat Daiwa Saltist jigging reel with a built-in line counter, mounted on a Shimano Trevala jigging rod.
This jigging combo is ultra-light and comfortable to use, and has the stopping power of two oxen. It really makes deep jigging an almost pleasant experience. Almost. A friend had told me there were big tuna lurking between 250 and 350 feet deep. I set the Daiwa’s line counter to zero, released the bail and let the heavy jig plummet into the water.
When the counter reached 400 feet, I threw the drag lever and line continued to pour from the reel. Instantly, the pencil-thin Trevala arched toward the water. “Fish on.” The battle begins. I boated the fish and we positioned the boat for another pass. We did this two more times with the exact same results.
Now comes the part about my fishing world turning upside down. The tunas that hit the jig 350 feet deep in the ocean were smaller than the tunas we had caught on the troll. What’s up with that? This is just backwards to what we had expected. It was like the fishing world had been turned upside down. Since there was no apparent advantage to deep jigging, we went back on the troll, caught two or three more tuna and headed home.
Dinner was fresh blackfin tuna, but no mahi. Oh well, we’ll try it again next week. It was another great day on the water and, as always, life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His books, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” and “Double-Edged Sword” are available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.