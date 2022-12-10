Mahi mahi

Nice mahi mahi caught on small tuna feathers on Citizen Fishing Columnist C.J. Geotis’s boat, the EP-2.

 Photo by C.J. Geotis

This column first appeared in the June 30, 2013, edition of the Keys Citizen.

Mahi mahi make me happy. What can I say? I am easily amused and easily pleased. Put a wriggling, dazzling-colored and feisty mahi mahi on my fishing line and I’m a smiling-fishing-fool. I like that about myself. Hey, if you can’t please yourself, how are you going to please others? I think I’d better get back to the topic of fishing before I get myself in trouble here.

