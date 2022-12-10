This column first appeared in the June 30, 2013, edition of the Keys Citizen.
Mahi mahi make me happy. What can I say? I am easily amused and easily pleased. Put a wriggling, dazzling-colored and feisty mahi mahi on my fishing line and I’m a smiling-fishing-fool. I like that about myself. Hey, if you can’t please yourself, how are you going to please others? I think I’d better get back to the topic of fishing before I get myself in trouble here.
I hadn’t caught a mahi in a while and decided to put an end to that foolishness, so I called my buddy, Dan, and set up a plan to fish on the weekend. I had plenty of work ahead of me with no break for fishing. The weather reports called for potentially persistent precipitous precipitation, and we both thought we would prefer not getting woefully wet while working wandering weedlines, so we set a tentative plan to fish on Saturday. As it turned out, Dan was able to get away on Friday. He fished the Gulf Stream, trolling for mahi and caught a nice slammer and a gaggle of schoolies.
Dan called me before he was halfway through cleaning his catch and said he probably would not fish the next day, which was our tentative schedule. I told him I would be going anyway, even if it meant going alone. I hung up the phone and told my wife to expect a call from Dan telling me he changed his mind and would join me in the morning. I assumed the phone call would come by 10 p.m. It came within the hour.
We were “on” for early the next morning. I went to sleep, all snug in my bed, while visions of mahi danced in my head. No need for an alarm clock; I was up at 5:30 preparing for my day on the water. We met at Dan’s house and headed out shortly after daybreak. We were serious! Dan had good information from the day before, so we ran out to 250 feet of water and set out a four-line spread of trolling lures.
One of my favorite lures, and Dan’s as well, is a small black and red tuna feather. It weighs only half an ounce, and we usually tie it directly to 30-pound clear mono with a 5/0 hook. Several years ago, the company that manufactured the particular brand I bought closed. I tracked down the leftover feathers on the Internet. I bought them whenever I found them. The Internet supply dwindled and disappeared. I was heartbroken.
Recently, I ran into Captain Joe, an avid fisherman and professional captain from Connecticut. He was a pleasure to talk to and we quickly became buddies. The last time I called him, he was on the water fishing for fluke. He doesn’t use the term retired, but I think he might be closer than he claims. One of the things he does is make fishing lures. I told him about my quandary with black and red tuna feathers. “Today is your lucky day,” he quickly replied. “I make tuna feathers exactly like what you just described, right down to the red eyes. I don’t have black and red on hand, but I can make some up and ship them to you.”
After typical purchase and sale negotiations and seven days for assembly and shipping, my new tuna feathers were in my mailbox. They are perfect. So, it is no wonder, the first trolling spread for the day consisted of two-rigged ballyhoo and two black and red feathers. People often ask me, “What is the best lure to use?” I always reply, “Whatever you are most confident in.” I believe this to be true. I run black and red tuna feathers all the time and most of my tuna, and other species, are caught on them. Why wouldn’t they be…that’s what I’ve got in the water the most.
In short order, we boated two legal schoolies, both on the feathers. We had now traveled to 400 feet of water, but the bite wasn’t quite what we had in mind. We moved to 600 feet. The deep-trolled ballyhoo got hit and as the fish rose to the surface, the school followed and inhaled the feathers. We had three fish on at one time. I love it when this happens. We kept a “sleeper” in the water (one of the hooked mahi, to attract the rest of the school) and picked off mahi one at a time with cut bait on spinning gear. We turned the boat to the west and hit the autopilot button. This seems to keep the school near the boat longer and it worked perfectly.
We caught a bunch of legal schoolies but nothing really big. “Let’s get away from theses little guys and try that weed patch to the south of us,” we said to each other. We decided to move fast and get away from the school we were already working. We ran close to a mile, slowed the boat down and put out our regular trolling spread. In less than five minutes we saw that the school of mahi had followed us and were charging our baits. All the baits got hit. We site fished for a while, casting to the largest of the school and very soon we had our limit of mahi.
This was an excellent day. I had found an outlet for my favorite fishing lure. Dan and I had a chance to fish before he “snow birded” away for the summer, and the fish box was filled with delectable mahi mahi. Days like this are the reason I moved to Marathon almost 13 years ago. Days like this are also the reason I stay in Marathon. And, with the help of Captain Joe and my fishing buddies, I was able to look up to the sky and say once again, “life is good in the Florida Keys, life is very good in the Florida Keys.”
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His books, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” and “Double-Edged Sword” are available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.