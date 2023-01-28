I’ve lived and fished in the Florida Keys for more than 20 years. And in that time, I’ve seen lots of changes. Some for the better and some for the worse. All in all, I’m OK with all of it because I just love living and fishing here. I remember when the Overseas Highway had no traffic in sight in both directions. You could tell what season it was by the amount of road traffic. Not so much now. The same thing happened when I lived in Fort Lauderdale for almost 15 years. Over the years, the slow season went away. Stores and restaurants that used to close for the hottest summer months became year-round operations.
Several hurricanes have had their effects on the Florida Keys also. Each long, dirty, smelly recovery saw more friends and neighbors leave the Keys for good. Many local stores and restaurants closed for repairs, and never reopened. I still miss them and wonder if they will ever return. But I’ve adjusted and made the best of it.
Is it enough inconvenience and pain for me to leave the Keys? No. They say the people of the Florida Keys are resilient and passionate about our fabulous island paradise.
And now, I’m finding myself getting used to changes that are occurring in my favorite waters and fishing grounds. When my buddy Dan and I motored out of Vaca Cut and headed for the outer marker of the channel, we counted five abandoned vessels sitting on the public beaches and backyard beaches of residential homes.
Most of the abandoned boats, chugs, they call them because of the putt-putt sound their homemade engines make, look surprisingly alike. Now when I’m on the water, I’m always looking for their distinctive silhouettes against the horizon. The whole atmosphere on the Keys’ waters feels different. Helicopters are more prevalent; their distinctive sound is becoming almost natural to my ears. This is all part of the changes I’m currently adjusting to.
Last week, Chinook helicopters were taking off from Marathon and searching for migrants offshore. Orange and white U.S. Coast Guard planes and helicopters are common sights. I’m seeing Coast Guard cutters regularly when I venture offshore. Some so big they look like warships, but sporting brightly colored orange paint schemes on glistening white hulls. They’re beautiful pieces of equipment and their majestic appearance leaves me in awe. I love running my 23-foot boat amongst huge vessels like that. Makes me feel like I’m out there with the big boys.
Smaller FWC and Coast Guard vessels dot the waters closer to shore. In fact, my fishing buddy Dan and I were approached by a Coast Guard vessel; one of the larger intimidating orange and silver response boats. We had seen them all morning checking things out and constantly moving around.
This was the first time either of us has been approached, or boarded, by Coast Guard or FWC in more than a decade or longer. This is one of the trickle-down effects of the migrant boat reality. It probably will be the new normal for quite a while.
Our boat was anchored, and they held their vessel close to us, very close to us. One of the crew, I didn’t notice his rank, asked what we were doing and who owns the boat, then asked Dan for the spelling of his first and last name and spoke into his radio. He must have been satisfied that we were legal and were hiding no people onboard.
Everything went smoothly, then the crewman asked us how many fish we had in the box. Dan answered seven and I answered six, at the same time. He shook his head and said, “Hold them all up one at a time, please,” Embarrassed by our faux pas, we showed him all the yellowtails we had in the box. There were eight. He thanked us and they took off. The whole encounter was friendly and respectful, but I noticed the crew kept us always within eyesight.
Dan and I stayed on the same spot and caught more yellowtails, one at a time, until we had all we wanted. The bite was slow but steady. We fell into a very comfortable state of serenity and let the sun bake into our skin for a while. When the last block of chum was gone, we decided to change things up, rinsed the boat, made sure the catch was under a blanket of ice cubes, set up for trolling, and headed for open water.
We spent another couple of hours on the water. We caught a few fish that we were not interested in keeping, barracuda, jacks, bonitas etc. We worked hard at trying to catch just one mahi mahi, or wahoo, or blackfin just to round out the dinners that we were looking forward to cooking that evening. When we decided to call it a day, we cruised back to Dan’s house, scrubbed the boat, flushed the motors, cleaned the fish and put away the gear.
What a great day.
Loretta and I had same-day-fresh yellowtail from the air fryer, and life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His books, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” and “Double-Edged Sword” are available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.