Natalie Jones, from Grand Rapids, Michigan, caught her first mahi mahi on her 21st birthday fishing with Dan Connell of Key Colony Beach. What a great way to celebrate a birthday.

 Photo by Dan Connell

I loaded up the Extravagant Promises II (EP-2) and headed for open water the other day. The Gulf Stream has been way offshore lately and still was on the day I could break away from work, or other varied responsibilities. I took this into consideration when I made my fishing plan and left my float plan with my wife. The marine forecast called for medium-size waves in the morning, decreasing as the day went on. My hope was to catch some mahi mahi, and possibly wahoo.

I assumed I would not know exactly what the sea conditions might be until I stuck the nose of the EP-2 out into open water. I was fishing alone. My plan was to start trolling at the reef and if conditions allowed, to continue trolling, while zigzagging back and forth out to 250 feet or so. With the Gulf Stream nearly 40 miles out, I was counting on mahi mahi and wahoo to be cruising in shallower water chasing bait.