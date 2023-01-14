I loaded up the Extravagant Promises II (EP-2) and headed for open water the other day. The Gulf Stream has been way offshore lately and still was on the day I could break away from work, or other varied responsibilities. I took this into consideration when I made my fishing plan and left my float plan with my wife. The marine forecast called for medium-size waves in the morning, decreasing as the day went on. My hope was to catch some mahi mahi, and possibly wahoo.
I assumed I would not know exactly what the sea conditions might be until I stuck the nose of the EP-2 out into open water. I was fishing alone. My plan was to start trolling at the reef and if conditions allowed, to continue trolling, while zigzagging back and forth out to 250 feet or so. With the Gulf Stream nearly 40 miles out, I was counting on mahi mahi and wahoo to be cruising in shallower water chasing bait.
As soon as I reached the outer marker at Sisters Creek, I was greeted with an ocean of tight, white-capped, 3-foot waves. The wind was blowing steady and strong from the south and as long as I kept my speed down the EP-2 bounced around, but stayed dry. I made a couple of passes from Sombrero Light up toward Vaca Cut and back.
Enough time had passed for me to easily see the difference in the wind and water. An easy breeze and bright sunshine felt great on my skin. I increased my trolling speed and headed for deeper water. Once in a while, a bigger wave hit the EP-2 directly on the nose and caused me to temporarily slow down. That was the good news. The bad news was, there was not and never had been, a bird, weedline, piece of debris or obvious current break to be seen. And of course, there was never a fish bite.
I pulled all the lines, including the downrigger, and decided to run-and-gun, heading due south to deeper water searching for birds, or weeds, or any indication that my targeted prey might be close by. The seas held steady and after a short time, I slowed back down. I don’t like to bash around in the ocean, it’s unnecessarily hard on my 23-foot boat, and just as hard on me. So, I compromised, let the lines back out, and found the highest speed that would be comfortable, and allow the trolled artificial lures, and rigged ballyhoo to run straight and true.
Lunchtime came and I hadn’t had a bite, excuse the pun. I was somewhere around 15 miles out. I had been heading southwest and was closer to the area called the Ups and Downs near Big Pine Key than I had expected. I’ve caught lots of fish out here and usually catch most of them under frigate birds. I covered a lot of area and still had not seen one weedline or bird.
Then, as happens in the life of the offshore angler, I looked up to suddenly see two frigate birds circling about a hundred feet from the surface. I passed under the frigates heading west. No bites, no screeching reels. I turned the boat around and passed beneath them again, this time heading south. Nothing. I waited for the birds to appear once they cleared my T-top. They never showed up. I never saw them again. How they disappear like that, I’ll never know.
I pulled the lines. By now, the water was nearly dead calm. I jumped up on plane and headed back to Marathon. Not ready to give up, I trolled the outside edge of the reef, from 100 feet to 200. I spent another hour doing that and finally figured it was time to call it a day. It’s not fun to have a “no fish” day. Thankfully, It doesn’t happen often, but it’s always hard to accept that all the time, effort, equipment, bait and fuel used was not rewarded.
Silently, I whined. But just for a moment. My life’s dream is fulfilled on a daily basis whenever I look out the living room sliders and see the EP-2 sitting on its lift in the middle of the Florida Keys, surrounded by world-class fishing grounds.
I later learned, my best fishing buddy Dan had holiday company at his house and took a group of them out fishing for mahi mahi the day before I went out. His trip went almost the exact same way mine did. He covered almost the same distance and areas that I did. He had no fish in the box after a full day of fishing. When he made the decision to call it a day, he decided to troll back to the house and enjoy spending that time with his company, as well as just enjoying being out on the water.
Dan and his guests were a little disappointed. But on the way home, a frigate bird appeared off the starboard bow. Dan turned and passed beneath the graceful bird. One of the outriggers popped and a vibrant green and yellow mahi mahi flew from the water. One of Dan’s guests, Natalie Jones, from Grand Rapids, Michigan, grabbed the rod from its holder and started reeling. This was Natalie’s first mahi mahi ever. Dan talked her through getting the fish to the boat, he netted it and handed it to Natalie. The whole thing was even more eventful because it was Natalie’s 21st birthday. Dan was overjoyed and proud to have provided her a great 21st birthday gift and a lifetime memory from Memory Makers.
And life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His books, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” and “Double-Edged Sword” are available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.