A few years ago I had a charter booked for a solo angler so I was a little surprised when my fisherman and his wife both walked down the dock and boarded the boat. He turned out to be the kind of guy who enjoyed everything a fishing adventure in the Keys could offer, while his wife was … quite the opposite ... very reserved and a lot more interested in reading her book than experiencing the magic of being on the water on a beautiful sunny December day during the holidays.
After a great morning of fishing my angler asked me if I liked living on an island and then started inquiring about the cost of living this far south. When he mentioned he might like to retire in the Keys, his wife immediately peered over the top of her book and gave him a look of total disbelief. Even though she had not uttered more than a few words all day, she now exerted her dominance by firmly stating, “I could never live down here ... they don’t have any seasons!!!”
My fisherman spun around on the front deck of the boat with a look of disbelief and sadness, realizing his dream of living in the Florida Keys was quickly slipping away. I immediately came to his defense by challenging her misguided mainland assertion: “What do you mean we don’t have any seasons down here?”
Before she could mount a response I immediately lit into my best rendition of the classic Bubba Gump shrimp monologue (except mine focused on seasons in the Keys).
“We certainly do have seasons: tarpon season, sailfish season, bonefish season, cobia season, permit season, wahoo season, stone crab season, tuna season, lobster season, mahi mahi season … .”
She huffed and gave me the evil eye before immediately going back into the fantasy world of her book. My fisherman glanced back at me with a huge grin and I could tell he appreciated my sincere, albeit ineffective, support.
While the change in seasons at our latitude may be less obvious than on the mainland, those of us who spend most of our time outside readily recognize the distinct transitional seasons by observing the migrations of fish, birds, and mammals as they visit our archipelago throughout the year.
So, in honor of all the fishermen who will never get a chance to live in the Keys, I have strung together a Key’s fishing guide’s version of the twelve days of Christmas:
On the twelfth day of Christmas Mother Nature gave to me:
-Twelve Pelicans pooping
-Eleven Iguanas falling
-Ten Dolphin leaping
-Nine Key deer grazing
-Eight Sharks attacking
-Seven gorgeous sunsets
-Six Roosters crowing
-FIVE MANATEES
-Four Turtles swimming
-Three Conch shells
-Two Osprey nests
-And a Hummingbird in a powderpuff tree!