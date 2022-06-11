My best fishing buddy, Dan, and I, finally had a chance to get out on the water together. The conditions were great, one-foot seas, and the four days of rainstorms had just passed. We met before 8 a.m. and were quickly on our way.
The Gulf Stream report was delayed for several days, and we decided to keep an eye out for physical signs of the Gulf Stream while watching the seawater temperature gauge. We had talked about taking advantage of the calm waters and making a run to the Marathon Hump.
This is a funny game Dan and I play along with most of my fishing friends. Do we keep going to make the early bite on the Hump, and watch for fish indicators on the way back, or do we stop on the way out and see what happens? This is one of those dilemmas that make Dan and I think about the fabulous lifestyles we have been blessed with. And now, here we were, heading for world-class fishing 26-nautical miles, offshore of Marathon.
We spotted a frigate bird circling high above the surface of the water. As is normal for us, we couldn’t pass up a circling frigate bird. With eyes peeled for any type of natural or manmade debris floating in the water, we put out a spread of trolling lures and baits. We were closing in on the bird and found ourselves in a world of heavy sargassum weed.
We slowed the boat to give us time to clear the weeds before we reached the bird. He had returned to his high circling by this time, and we passed beneath him. We were weeded again. This was not very surprising. The amount of sargassum in the water has been very high this year. It’s surprising how the amount of weed can rise or drop as the years pass by. But this year looks like the highest concentration of weed I’ve ever seen.
The bird was gone, the weed increased, and we decided to pull the lines and head toward the Hump. When we were less than two miles from the Hump, we deployed a new set of trolling baits, with mixed artificial lures and rigged ballyhoo.
The Hump was busy with boat traffic, but not crowded. In fact, with the number of boats present, the Hump was kind of orderly and civilized. Which, unfortunately, is not always the case. Dan and I always look for schools of tuna away from the most crowded areas. We trolled the outskirts of the boating activity.
We ran into a flock of cartwheeling birds, picked up our trolling speed, dropped the lines back a little further and trolled the area. A lot of anglers think that everyone else knows where the fish are. And before we were able to hook up, rapidly became surrounded by fishing boats of all kinds and sizes.
No problem, we left the newly formed crowd and moved to several spots where we typically catch fish. We’d been on the Hump for nearly and hour and had not had a bite. We slowed the boat to a crawl, spent some time looking at the GPS chart to see where we’ve had good luck in the past and chose one of our tried-and-true routes on the quiet side of the Hump. We checked all the lines and replaced the ballyhoos. We happened to be in an area where the weed was nearly nonexistent, raised our trolling speed and dropped the lines back a little.
Wham! Zing! One of the outrigger lines got hit. The reel groaned under the tremendous force. The rod bent toward the struggling fish. I grabbed the rod and pulled to get it out of the rod holder. It didn’t budge. It felt like it was stuck in the holder. I grabbed with both hands. Line screeched from the reel. My first pull didn’t move it at all. This was a very strong fish. The reel was still screeching. I took a deep breath and grabbed the rod. I had to tilt it backwards to lift it out of the holder.
“I haven’t had a fish like this in a longtime,” I told Dan. I had a hard time balancing with the pull of the line working against me. I told myself I had to treat this fish with respect. I leaned back, lifted the rod, then reeled down. I made a series of short strokes just to get this fish turned my way. When I saw the first flash of gold and silver I yelled to Dan, “Blackfin! And a big one.”
I fought him to the side of the boat and Dan netted him. His head went into the net, but the rest of his body stayed outside. Dan reached down and forced the fish into the net enough to lift him onboard. “Wow,” Dan said. “We almost lost him. Maybe we should have gaffed him.”
My lifetime biggest blackfin is 22 pounds. This one was not much smaller. We prepped him and put him in a bath of ice cubes.
We got back on the troll and used the GPS tracking system to trace our way back to where we caught him. Wham again. Another big blackfin came aboard. We followed our movements perfectly and caught another big tuna. On the fourth run, we caught a blackfin more like the usual size for trolling. With all the fish prepped, we put them on ice. Boats came from every direction to see what was going on. We looked in the fish box and agreed we had more than enough fish.
We left the Hump and trolled toward home, looking for a big mahi mahi to round out the day. We had no luck on the ride home and ran quickly with all the lines out of the water in weedy areas. At the cleaning table, several neighbors motored by.
“How’d you do out there?” they asked. I raised the biggest fish from the box and showed it to them. “Wow, great catch,” they told us.
The rest is history. We cleaned the boat, fish, and equipment, then high-fived and said, “Life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His book, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” is available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.