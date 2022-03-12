Talk about a trip with lots of stuff happening. My buddy, Mike Scott, his friend, Frank Maglio, and I had been fighting bad weather all week. Mike and Frank had ventured out to the bayside and caught enough snappers for a few meals. Frank had decided to head home to Nokomis two days earlier than originally planned.
Mike and I were talking early that morning. “Frank is on his way home,” Mike said. “He’s somewhere on the 18-Mile Stretch already.”
“I’ve been looking at the marine forecast and WindFinder, for two days,” I told him. “They’ve both relaxed their forecasts, and it looks like tomorrow might just be the day we can get out.”
Too bad Frank took off,” Mike said, “I hate to see him miss a chance to fish.”
“Call him and tell him to come back!” I told him. Frank’s a fishing fool, and I knew we could talk him into it.
Mike called back an hour later. “Frank’s turning around. He should be here in a couple hours.”
The next morning, we boarded Mike’s spotless 26-foot Regulator. At first, we thought we would do some reef fishing and see how the weather went. Then we decided to leave the yellow tail stuff behind and gear up for blackfin tunas on the Marathon Hump.
Before we got out of the no-wake zone, the wind was howling. The forecast had said the wind would lay down as the day wore on. Mike attached isinglass panels to the center-console T-top. Then attached the outside edge of the panels to the gunnels. I’d never seen these before, but they made for great protection. We never even got our sunglasses wet. We convinced ourselves the seas were subsiding and pushed on toward the Hump.
We hit the shoreward edge of the Gulf Stream, the isinglass panels did their thing and left us untouched by saltwater or spray.
About six miles from the Hump, an ominous line of dark, boiling clouds had grown and appeared to be reaching for the heavens. We set out four trolling lines and decided the cruise this area until we knew what the stormy mess ahead of us was going to do. We broke out sandwiches and drinks, turned the boat at a comfortable angle to the waves and spent an hour just outside the Hump. Sure enough, the storm blew out and we reached the Hump unscathed.
In a little more than one hour, we had our limit. We tried trolling rigged ballyhoo on the outskirts of the Hump hoping to run into a mahi, or wahoo. Or sailfish or marlin, just for the fun of it. We couldn’t raise a fish and soon decided to start heading home. The ride home was fairly uneventful. We didn’t hit calmer water until almost back to shore. We started telling stories and the topic came up regarding Frank’s parrot. I’ve known Frank for several years and have fished with him a few times. I had no idea he had this fabulous YouTube thing with Tico going on.
“I got this cool little parrot, and one day while I was playing my guitar, the parrot started singing along.” Frank told me.
Mike said Frank’s parrot has now become a super star on social media. I would be willing to bet that one-out-of-ten of my readers might already know Frank and Tico. He can be seen, and heard, on YouTube, type “Tico and the man” into the search line. Tico has a huge playlist of songs, Frank plays the guitar and his wife, Gina, handles the camera duties. I’ve been watching them all week.
“The whole thing just took off all by itself,” Frank said. “I was more surprised than anybody else.”
Today, Tico, and Frank, have 209,000 subscribers. They have produced 293 videos, so you can be sure this is no short-time fluke. I check in regularly and can’t stop laughing from start to finish. The constant barrage of new videos keeps it all real and exiting. If you flip through the available videos, you’ll see numbers-of-views like 149,000, 354,000, “Sultans of Swing” at an incredible 1,015,851, and 2,400,000 for “Psycho Killer.” Go figure.
And that’s the way our fishing adventure went. Mike, Frank, and I had a great day on the water, and learned a little bit about each other. Loretta and I had same-day-fresh tuna dinners, and life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His book, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” is available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.