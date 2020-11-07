This column originally appeared in The Key West Citizen on March 15, 2009.
Volunteers needed for fishing experiment. I’ve been fishing since I was 6-years old. That’s a lot of years; and I’ve caught a lot of fish. Some big, some small, some I kept and some were released. I’ve read about fish and fishing, searched the Internet for information regarding my hobby and have had countless conversations — some worthwhile and some of absolutely no value –— with fishermen and fisherwomen of all sorts.
I consider myself somewhat of an expert when it comes to recreational fishing. I am not a scientist, marine biologist, commercial fisherman, or charter captain. I am a dyed-in-the-wool recreational fisherman. I have thousands of hours logged attempting to entice fish to bite my baits. One thing I have learned through all this is that the fish really don’t want to get caught. It doesn’t seem fair, but it’s the ugly truth.
I’ve had schools of dolphin right behind the boat that will race toward a piece of bait only to turn at the last second and swim away. All the while these same dolphins will ravenously inhale chunks of bait thrown to them with no hook. How do they know? Many times, reducing the thickness of the leader, and burying the bait in smaller hooks will trick them into eating. Sometimes though, it won’t. I have had fish follow trolled bait for several frustrating and infuriating minutes, and never strike. Sometimes, changing direction or boat-speed, dropping the bait back a bit, or even strumming the line will entice a strike. Sometimes though, it won’t. There’s a pattern here. The fish really don’t want to get caught.
Sometimes I wonder just how smart the fish might be. Am I giving them too much credit to consider this a competition? The old-timers always talk about the bigger fish being the smarter fish. “That’s how they got to be big,” they’ll say. Smart? Can they become educated in avoiding capture? Why do they call it a school of fish, anyway? When you come across a school of dolphin, have they been discussing “staying out of the frying-pan 101?” Do schools of yellowtail snapper learn about “the dangers of sand-balls?” Do sailfish learn “plastic lures can be dangerous to your health?” I don’t think so. But then, I don’t really know. Do I?
So, how do fish learn to avoid being caught? Or do they learn? Am I anthropomorphizing? I love that word; it means giving human characteristics to fish or animals. Remember Quint, the salty old captain in the movie Jaws? He longingly described the killer-shark by saying, “He is a very smart fish,” then continued, “He is either very smart or very stupid.” Maybe, instead of drinking, singing and estimating the fish’s IQ, he should have spent more time chumming. Oh well, they caught the fish. That’s all that matters after all.
I was trolling with my wife the other day; she was the angler, not the bait. We were targeting wahoo in 150 feet of water. I had a rigged ballyhoo on the downrigger. After a while, I pulled the downrigger line to check the bait. Lo-and-behold, the bait had been severed by teeth as sharp as razor blades. But wait, the hook was way back from where the fish had sliced the bait. How did he do that and not get caught? I use beaded-chains when I rig my ballyhoo to avoid this very thing. I discuss this whole process in a how-to video on Youtube.
As a follow-up to this how-to video I am working on another video to demonstrate just how this fish may have bitten through that bait and not impaled himself on the hook. Here’s the plan. I will rig some ballyhoo exactly as I normally do. This involves honing the fishhook to a razor sharp point, salting the ballyhoo to make it tougher, placing the hook as back far in the bait as possible, and attaching it to a 100-pound monofilament leader. Then I will connect it to one of my trolling rods with a black ball-bearing snap swivel. Then, instead of heading out to the ocean I will put the convertible top down on my wife, Loretta’s Mustang and have her drive down Sombrero Beach road at 8 knots (9.22 miles per hour) while I hold the rod — standing up in the back-seat. I will then feed out 75 feet of line and drag the ballyhoo behind the car. I will video us passing the ever-present Sheriff’s radar-equipped “do not speed” sign to verify our speed.
Now, comes the part where I need a volunteer. The volunteer will stand on the side of the road and as the bait passes him, or her — he, or she — will spring out from between two parked cars. Wearing a helmet, shin and elbow pads, and athletic cup if necessary. He or she will pounce on the trolled ballyhoo. Wearing boxing gloves, to eliminate the temptation to grab the bait with his or her hands, the volunteer will snatch the bait up in his or her mouth, bite through the middle of the leather-like piece of fish and spit the rear-half of the bait out, all the while avoiding the gleaming point on the hook.
In the vernacular of Hollywood film-makers, this will hopefully be done in “one take.” If it isn’t, then in the vernacular of Hollywood film-makers again, we will call in the “understudy.” This will be fantastic documentary-cinematography. I can see it now, “Ladies and gentlemen of the Academy, I want to thank you for this Oscar,” and of course, “I couldn’t have done it without the little people; the dozens of unsuccessful volunteers that unfortunately could not be discharged from the hospital in time to stand here with me and accept this award.” They deserve to be mentioned. Remember, there is no “I” in team.
So, this is what happens when the February and March winds blow for weeks on end. Cabin-fever has fully settled in. I am having saltwater withdrawals and the symptoms are bizarre thinking, behavior and dialogue. Perhaps the federal government can give us a fishing bailout. How about a $76 trillion dome that protects Sombrero Reef from inhospitable weather conditions? Hey, I sense another column coming on. In the mean time, don’t forget, regardless of the weather, life is good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His book, Florida Keys Fish Stories, is available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.