This column originally appeared in The Key West Citizen on Sept. 29, 2012.
The wily wahoo wiggles away again! It’s no surprise that wahoo is my targeted species. I love to catch wahoo. I love everything about them. They’re fast, angry, hungry, and treacherous. I actually believe that wahoo think like people. I realize I’m anthropomorphizing, but I really believe it. In fact, I have been in the cockpit when a wahoo spit the hook after being boated and became loose on deck. I have seen two of them look directly at me, turn their bodies and head toward me headfirst, with teeth snapping, in the hopes of killing, or at a minimum, critically maiming me. Intentionally. How’s that for a worthy opponent?
I’ve read in several publications that more onboard fish-bite accidents are caused by wahoo than any other species. Now, that’s my type of fish. Most people have never seen a wahoo, let alone caught one. I wondered just how many wahoo there might be off the coast of the Florida Keys, and who is catching them? So, it’s off to the internet, the bastion of information concerning anything, and anybody. As usual, I found what I was looking for quickly and easily.
One of the things that I have always known about wahoo is that they are called Ono in Hawaii. In my lifetime of recreational fishing, I have told hundreds, if not thousands of people, that the reason the Hawaiians call them Ono, is because they are so aggressive and dangerous. I’ve told people, “When the Hawaiians catch wahoo, they yell out, ‘Oh no!’” Hence, the name. I love this story. I have told it so many times that it has become truth to me. It was something I read on the Internet.
When last I was cruising the NOAA website (http://www.fishwatch.gov) it plainly told me that “ono” in Hawaiian means, “good to eat.” I like my explanation much better than that one. Here are some interesting facts about wahoo from that website. “A cousin of mackerel, wahoo is found in warm oceans around the world. In the Atlantic, they’re harvested commercially in hook-and-line fisheries along the Atlantic Coast and Gulf of Mexico. Only about 10% of the U.S. harvest of wahoo comes from the Atlantic and Gulf where the recreational fishery for this species is more dominant.
It goes on to say that wahoo range in size up to 8 feet and 158 pounds. It also says wahoo have a short life span of about five or six years. And they are very fast swimmers. One wahoo tagged during a study was recaptured 6 1/2 months later more than 1,700 miles away. Wahoo spawn year-round in tropical waters and during the summer in higher latitudes. They’re very productive, releasing a half million to 45 million eggs per year to compensate for eggs that might not survive to adulthood. Wow.
Wahoo mainly feed on squid and fish, including frigate mackerel, butterfish, porcupine fish and round herring. They generally compete with tuna for the same kind of food but can feed on larger prey by using their extremely sharp teeth to render prey into bite-sized pieces. Wow, again. A number of predators feed on young wahoo. I can’t believe that wahoo have predators. I remember pulling a half of a wahoo to the boat one day and thinking that it must have been a really big fish to cut a wahoo in half. Whatever it was, I was immediately certain that it could have taken my hand off at the wrist. I never put my hands in the water when there is a wahoo around.
Ninety percent of the wahoo caught in the United States are caught in Hawaii. I’ve caught wahoo when I lived in Orlando, fishing out of Port Canaveral. I caught a wahoo one time in Cozumel, Mexico, on an 18-foot panga with a 225 horsepower outboard motor and two drunken Mexicans. Not exactly the equipment I was promised by the street vendor with whom I made the reservation. And I’ve caught wahoo, lots of wahoo, right here in the Florida Keys from Islamorada to Big Pine.
Each and every wahoo is a catch I remember. Each and every wahoo has a story and I love telling them. This morning I was talking to my friend T.J. He also catches a lot of wahoo, but today we were talking about wahoo that got away. Recently, while trolling near the Marathon Hump, he had a line start screaming off the reel. Those of you who have ever caught a wahoo know the distinctive sound the reel makes when hit by a rocketing wahoo. Several seconds later, the line went slack, and the reel tip returned to its normal position. The line was cut razor clean above the six-foot leader, and above the swivel. Wahoo will sometimes hit the cavitation-bubble trail left by the swivel being pulled through the water. This can be very frustrating, but very exhilarating at the same time. It’s all part of the big-fish game after all.
Early this year, I had a deep-trolled line scream off the reel and within seconds it stopped. An outrigger line started screaming and within seconds that one stopped too. It was so fast and furious that my friends onboard never even got the chance to pick up the rods. Then, a third line screamed from the reel. This was 30-pound mono tied directly to a half-ounce tuna feather with a 5/0 hook and no leader.
The chances of retrieving a big wahoo on 30-pound mono are dismal at best. But just like you would expect from the unpredictable wahoo, the 30-minute fight ended with a 51-pound, pulse pounding, electric blue and silver striped wahoo gaffed and boated. See what I mean, there’s a story for every wahoo. If you’ve never caught a wahoo, ask your captain, or ask your recreational fishing friend, whichever the case might be, to spend some time and effort pursuing your first wahoo.
You will be hooked, excuse the expression. And I wouldn’t doubt that when you get back to the dock and take that memorable photo, you’ll exclaim, “Life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.”
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His book, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” is available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.