The start of a new year is a great time to perform an inspection of all your boat’s safety gear. Carefully check your fire extinguishers, flares, EPIRB, and of course life jackets (ensure whistle, lights are attached). Typically life jackets end up stuffed in a dark, dank compartment where they are susceptible to damage inflicted by mold/mildew, so inspect them carefully to ensure they will function properly in case of an emergency.
If you find you need to replace a personal flotation device (PFD), make sure the new one is Coast Guard approved. This year (2021) you may encounter the new USCG labeling system implemented on this vital gear.
For decades in the U.S., PFD’s have been classified as TYPE-I thru TYPE-V. Offshore required a TYPE-I PFD, while a TYPE-II was appropriate for inland and nearshore usage. TYPE-III’s were meant to be used only in protected inland waters, TYPE-IV served as throwable devices, and TYPE-V’s were designed for special usage. However, the U.S. Government wants to make choosing a life jacket easier by “harmonizing” with the Canada/European certification standards required for personal flotation devices. The new PFD labeling standards incorporated a picture icon system. Unfortunately, these new Canadian icons can be more than a little confusing for the uninitiated. The old TYPE-labels are being replaced with a series of pictures that include various horizontal lines meant to represent wave heights/sea state. Included in these pictures are either a helping hand/ a dock/ or land/ or open sea which are supposed to indicate the average time interval required for rescue.
To further confuse Americans, the new label picture icons also include a bold (metric) number indicating the PFD’s Newtons (flotation capability). I am fairly confident most Americans are clueless to the fact that 10 Newtons equates to 2.2 Kilograms of flotation, so these new icon ratings of 50-N, 70-N, 100-N, and 150-N will initially be disregarded!
To ensure Americans are really confused, a curved arrow symbol has also been added to indicate when a PFD is capable of keeping the wearer’s face out of the water (which simply means it is equivalent to an old TYPE-I lifejacket).
I anticipate most U.S.boaters will pay little attention to these confusing sea state/Newton ratings/curved arrow icons, and will instead continue buying PFD’s/life jackets based on the price. This new system will regrettably result in many boats carrying the incorrect life jackets/PFDs!
One thing that hasn’t changed is the bright fluorescent orange used on life jackets and life rafts, a color designed to assist rescuers in spotting stranded mariners in peril out on a vast ocean. Unfortunately, this high contrast color also attracts the attention of … you guessed it … sharks! In fact, the favorite colored fly used by fly-fishermen in the Keys for targeting sharks is bright orange — exactly the same color of most life jackets!
Capt. Pete Peterson welcomes comments and suggestions sent to petersonventures@aol.com.