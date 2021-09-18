Catching a tuna is a lot of fun, as they always give a powerful fight all the way to the boat. Unfortunately, once a tuna starts flopping around like crazy in the boat, some fishermen have difficulty identifying exactly which species of tuna they have caught.
The tuna species most often caught in the Keys are blackfin (best eating), skipjack, little tunny and bonito. While most anglers can easily recognize a highly prized blackfin tuna, separating out the other similar-looking species can be a little more challenging … especially on a pitching deck with an uncooperative fish.
If you are lucky enough to have boated a prized tuna, you will, of course, want to get your baits back in the water as soon as possible before the rest of the school disappears. So, time is of the essence when it comes to correctly identifying your tuna and deciding whether you want to keep the fish for dinner.
While tuna can be identified by closely examining the fins, teeth and body shape, most fishermen focus immediately on the color patterns to determine each species. I have a simple mnemonic for my fishermen: if the tuna has lines on its belly, then it goes in my belly, as these ventral lines indicate it is a skipjack tuna.
If the fish resembles a tuna shape but only has pronounced lines on its back, then it is a bonito, and it goes back into the ocean, as they have very oily filets and therefore are very “fishy” tasting.
If you happen to catch a little tunny (also known as a false albacore), they may initially resemble a Bonito due to similar coloration on their back. However, this fish also has a series of up to seven small dark dots located just below and behind the pectoral fin. Many people like to eat these powerful fish even though the filets are typically much darker and have a pronounced large, caliginous lateral line that can contribute to a stronger taste.
If you catch a tuna you plan on keeping, you should carefully bleed the fish and immediately place it on ice to ensure the filets remain fresh. Rapid and sustained cooling of tuna is essential to reduce the chance of scombroid poisoning, which can occur if tuna begin to spoil in a hot fish box.