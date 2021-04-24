Did you know that there are different seasons for catching different species of fish? Well, there are. And here in the Florida Keys is no different than in other areas of the world. But one thing that you have to keep in mind in the Florida Keys, is that nothing is written in stone. We can actually catch most species year-round. “So, what’s the value in knowing which seasons are which?” my wife coyly asked me. “It’s a guide,” I responded. “You can plan your fishing trips and settle on certain types of tackle and baits according to what the best chances are.” This all makes sense to me, but I think my wife still maintains a little skepticism. Especially when she sees me pile eight to 10 different rod-and-reel combinations onto the boat early on Saturday mornings. “Honey,” I tell her, “I’ve been called a lot of things but ill-prepared is not one of them.”
If you’re not familiar with the primary times for various species in the Florida Keys, there are many Internet sites where you can call up a calendar. A quick search turned up two local professionals who offer these calendars on their websites: http://www.mainattraction.org and http://www.catch-em-all.com. Keep in mind though, that these schedules are guides and not rules. After all, who needs rules in the Florida Keys? Or, for that matter, who needs socks in the Florida Keys? How’s that for flight-of-ideas?
Getting back to highest season for different species, the two websites I visited both showed dolphin fishing peaking in April and/or May. And that makes sense. It follows what I have found to be true through the years. And, I have been telling fishing friends and visitors that the height of dolphin season is probably four to six weeks away. In fact, as I was sitting in the cockpit of my fishing buddy, Mario’s, boat, friends, Bob and Dick, were asking me when I thought dolphin season might really heat up. We were just passing over Sombrero Reef and we had deployed a spread of four rigged ballyhoo running behind Island lures. We had two lines on deep-running planers and two flat-lines (baits with no weight on them running on the surface behind the boat).
We just passed the 125-foot-deep mark on the depth recorder, and I answered, “Probably in another four weeks or so.” All of a sudden, one of the deep baits got hit and line started peeling off the reel. “Fish on, fish on,” we all screamed in unison. Another line got hit. “Double header, double header,” again in unison. We looked behind the boat and two mahi mahi dolphin were pirouetting in the glistening sunlight and ultra-clear Gulf Stream water. Gulf Stream water? That’s right. The Gulf Stream had been pushed in close to shore by favorable winds and was now just a mile off the reef. Even with all the excitement and hoopla of a double hookup, Bob and Dick had the presence of mind to look at me and say, “We need another source of information concerning the peak of dolphin season.” OK, so I had been hoodwinked. Conditions were perfect for a surprise dolphin bite and that’s exactly what happened.
We boated two very respectable dolphins, put the lines back in the water and got back on the troll. Wham! One of the flat-lines began spooling off the double-wide 30 Penn International. Another mahi broke the surface and we were astonished to see its size. We quickly gaffed and boated a 20-pound bull dolphin. “Now, we’re having fun.” “I can’t wait to e-mail these pictures,” I offered. And there we were. One month ahead of time, in the middle of a hot dolphin bite. We boated a few more fish and then we made one of those “fisherpersons’ quandary” decisions. We were targeting wahoo today. Then again, we target wahoo every day. “I hate to leave fish to find fish,” I said. “Me too,” Mario agreed. “But we’ve got a bunch of dolphin already and there might be wahoo a little deeper.” So, we headed south to deeper water, in search of bigger fish — wahoo to be exact. We zigzagged our way out to 400 feet of water, turned around and headed back to the area where we caught the dolphin.
When we got back to the area where we caught the fish, the edge of the Gulf Stream was really churning up the water. We looked behind the boat and sailfish were tailing in the waves as they approached and inspected our baits. “Hang on to your hats,” I yelled. “There are sailfish in the baits.” The ocean erupted just behind the boat, and to our surprise, sailfish did not rocket skyward with our baits in their mouths…more dolphin did. Two more dolphins had inhaled trolled baits and were quickly dispatched to the insulated fish box. So much for not leaving fish to find to fish.
We trolled that area for a while hoping to run across some marauding wahoo dining on fresh mahi mahi. No luck. So we zigged and zagged our way out to deeper water. This strategy did not work. Again. But we did not begrudge ourselves the attempt. We were, in fact, in search of wahoo. Not just any wahoo, big wahoo. And the conscious decision had been made to cover more water in search of varying species. Still, on the way back to the dock, we passed through “Fish City” as we were now calling the hot dolphin area and boated two more — big schoolie dolphins. Even without a wahoo, the day was a bell-ringing success.
Cleaning the boat, and the fish, was a two-hour effort. Then, we high-fived, hugged and all headed home. I always hope to learn something on every fishing trip. And looking back on this one, we learned that seasons in the Florida Keys are simply guidelines. Leaving fish to find fish is still risky business ... sometimes. And life is good in the Florida Keys, life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His book, Florida Keys Fish Stories, is available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.