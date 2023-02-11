I talk a lot about people I fish with who then become good friends. It’s happened again recently and I’m glad I met these people. Tim Koritz and his daughter, Jenny, who also goes by Jen, from Key Colony Beach were introduced to me by my fishing buddy Dan, also from Key Colony Beach.

Tim has recently purchased an immaculate 30-foot Jupiter with two 300-horsepower Yamahas. I was really impressed with this boat. I’d never been on a Jupiter before. As soon as I stepped aboard, I noticed that the helm chairs, seat cushions, and bow cushions were very well made and attractively decorated with the Jupiter name. The whole boat had the little touches that are common to quality vessels. The electronics were plentiful and top of the line.