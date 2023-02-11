I talk a lot about people I fish with who then become good friends. It’s happened again recently and I’m glad I met these people. Tim Koritz and his daughter, Jenny, who also goes by Jen, from Key Colony Beach were introduced to me by my fishing buddy Dan, also from Key Colony Beach.
Tim has recently purchased an immaculate 30-foot Jupiter with two 300-horsepower Yamahas. I was really impressed with this boat. I’d never been on a Jupiter before. As soon as I stepped aboard, I noticed that the helm chairs, seat cushions, and bow cushions were very well made and attractively decorated with the Jupiter name. The whole boat had the little touches that are common to quality vessels. The electronics were plentiful and top of the line.
Tim drove his boat down to Dan’s house and we boarded from there. I reveled in the thoughts that this is the lifestyle I’ve wanted all my life. Living with a boat in the water or on a lift in the backyard is something I used to dream about. I’m tremendously grateful to live and work here in the Keys. I can’t imagine ever moving away.
Tim, Dan, and I motored out to some of our favorite yellowtail (YTs) spots. We didn’t have much luck in 80 feet. There was little, if any, current and we couldn’t catch a YT if our lives depended on it. We moved into much shallower water, less than 40 feet. We found some good structure and fish markings on the fish finder. We threw the anchor, put a block of chum in the bag, sprinkled oats in the water and drifted small pieces of ballyhoo on small hooks and 12-pound fluorocarbon leaders from the back of the boat.
There was a moderate east-bound current. We quickly noticed that ballyhoo had formed behind the boat. Then YTs balled up behind the boat in what we call the Yellow Brick Road. The first fish was a plump 13-incher. Typically, I prefer to target monster YTs, 24 inches or more. But we wanted good eating fish, and 13- to 15-inch YTs fill that role perfectly. Two blocks of chum later, we had our legal limit of YTs in the ice box.
We decided to run out to deeper water and troll for mahi mahi, wahoo and tuna. The Jupiter was responsive and powerful. It turned quickly and felt a little like a sports car. For a 30-foot boat I thought about the word “nimble.” We traveled in a 3-foot tight chop around 30 to 35 mph and never got wet. Unfortunately, the fish did not cooperate and after a couple of hours we called it a day and headed home.
The next week Dan called, and we arranged a trip with Dan, Tim and his daughter Jen, Tom (Dan’s neighbor from further up his canal), and me. We all met at Dan’s house and headed for open water. The plan was to run straight out to the Marathon Hump and catch some blackfin tunas. Of course, my hope was to catch just one blackfin. But it had to be a big one. My biggest blackfin so far was just over 22 pounds, and I’ve had my sights on a 30-pounder ever since moving to the Keys in 2000.
As we motored toward the Hump, we were dismayed to not see any birds cartwheeling on bait fish or leftovers from marauding predators. Usually, trips to the Hump are disrupted when a piece of floating debris is spotted, or free-jumping fish are seen. Perhaps a large, well-formed weed line appears, and we have to decide, do we want to fish this line for a while then get back on course for the Hump? Or should we continue on and get there for the morning bite. The Hump is 26 miles from Sombrero Reef.
This day however, we were never forced into this decision. The Atlantic Ocean was like a fish desert this morning. No birds, no debris, no major water-color changes, distinct current breaks, or big water-temperature upswings. With none of these indicators, we ran directly to the Hump. I think of the Hump as fishing Nirvana. It is very seldom that the Hump doesn’t give up lots of fish. This day turned out to be one of the infrequent few.
But as we all know, the fisherperson is like a rabid optimist. We worked our butts off trying to catch one fish. Everybody chipped in with clearing weeds from lines, changing baits, watching for birds that never showed up, or anything else that might have cropped up. Jen dove right into helping and offering assistance. What a trooper. I told her, “I heard you’re a fishing fool.”
“Yes, I am,” she replied with a big smile.
Nothing was going on at the Hump. There were more than a dozen boats out there. We never saw one boat fighting a fish. As we passed by other boats, we all just shrugged our shoulders. We headed due south to deeper water. We were in 1,500 feet of water when the water temperature jumped nearly two degrees to 80. We were already way past where the marine forecast had said the Gulf Stream should be. We prepared ourselves for action.
Finally, one of the outriggers popped. “Pop!”
I handed the rod to Jen, and she started reeling. Line was evaporating from the reel. She kept reeling. The leaping mahi mahi had taken a lot of line and we watched him gyrating behind the boat. Then, as mahi mahi will sometimes do, he somersaulted, spraying a thousand diamond-like drops of seawater through the air. And just like that he spit the hook and slithered away.
We fished the area for a while, and we ran into the largest pod of bottlenose dolphins I’ve ever seen in Florida. Magnificent. They stayed with us for more than a few minutes, then sounded and disappeared.
We headed home stopping to pitch cut bait at several weed patches and pieces of debris. We hooked but lost a small schoolie. It was one of the very rare days when Dan and I have fished together but came home skunked. The strangest part of the whole thing was everybody had a great day. New friendships were made. And we all agreed to do this again, hopefully with better results. And life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His books, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” and “Double-Edged Sword” are available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.