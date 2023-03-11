Dan Connell, of Key Colony Beach hosted an international group of friends, Judith VanHorn, left, and Julie Koritz, to some fabulous Florida Keys fishing, and caught a beautiful bunch of yellowtail snappers. Dan Connell netted live ballyhoo and the women had a ball picking up wiggly ballyhoo and putting them in the live well.
Knowing where the Gulf Stream is plays a big part in my fishing plans. My usual targeted species are wahoo, mahi mahi and blackfin tuna. My favorite fishing method is trolling surface lures and deep-running lures on the downrigger, with or without rigged ballyhoo attached, along the edge of the Gulf Stream. This technique also results with catching kingfish and billfish as the “by catch.”
Lately, almost for a month or so, the marine forecast that usually tells the location of the Gulf Stream has been unavailable. This happens now and again, but this last time was definitely the longest period without an updated Gulf Stream location that I can remember. I don’t know why it was not available, it just wasn’t. Very frustrating.
Then, when the Gulf Stream information returned, it reported the Gulf Stream as being 65 nautical miles south of Sombrero Key Lighthouse. Sixty-five nautical miles is around 75 statute miles, or what you might call land miles. Add to that the distance to the lighthouse from shore adds another five or six miles.
I’m not going to run more than 80 miles to try to catch a fish. Especially since the fishing for mahi mahi has been so lackluster lately. So, I had to think about alternative fishing plans. I have always believed in the natural cycles of nature. I’m glad I do because it helps me get through dismal fishing periods of bad weather, super distant Gulf Stream, too much sargassum weed, not enough sargassum weed, and so on, and so forth.
My wife is not very excited about catching fish, but her favorite fish to eat, is same-day-fresh yellowtail snapper. So, catching yellowtails is very gratifying for me because I know Loretta will be smiling when I show her the beautiful boneless, skinless fillets of yellowtail for dinner.
Recently, my fishing buddy, Dan, and I have become more interested in reef and bottom fishing than usual. The reason behind this is because we have come to love catching and eating mutton snapper. Now we target muttons and yellowtails. When I think back upon all this, I was reminded that we used to fish early in the morning on the reef, and after putting some gorgeous yellowtails, mangrove snappers, or mutton snappers in the ice box, we would clean up the boat, and change out the snapper rods and reels for level-drag conventional gear and head to open water in search of big game fish.
This has worked out extremely well for us lately because we have not been very lucky in our search for mahi mahi. Fortunately, on those disappointing days of trolling when we head home without mahi mahi, or not many mahi mahi, our trip has been saved by having snappers we caught early in the morning. It’s funny how things change. Fisherpersons are a pretty flexible group of people.
Instead of quitting, we will always change things up and carry on until we find the right combination of bait, lures, depth of water, trolling or bottom fishing until we find that one fish we were looking for. My favorite part of fishing in the Florida Keys, is the fabulous variety of fish that live in our waters. All it takes is one big mahi mahi, or one wily wahoo, or one hefty mutton snapper, or one delectable flag (big) yellowtail, or one fat blackfin tuna to turn a slow day on the water to an onboard celebration. What more could I ask for?
Last week, Dan took his neighbor, Julie Koritz from Key Colony Beach, and her friend, Judith VanHorn, who lives in Helston, Cornwall, England fishing for yellowtails. Turns out, they’re both “fishing fools.” Strangely enough, both women grew up in England, with Julie living in Bridgnorth, Shrophire, England.
The two women studied nursing together at Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge, 45 years ago. Julie met her husband, Tim Koritz, in Cambridge when he was a Ph.D student at Kings College. It’s a small world after all, isn’t it?
The two friends had a great time. To avoid rough water, they fished a shallow reef and caught a nice bunch of yellowtails. They thought watching Dan catching live ballyhoo with his Ballyhoop was just as much fun as pulling in yellowtails and were amazed at the vibrant colors of the large-blue parrot fish that snuck up in their chum slick.
All in all, it was a great day with an international feel to it, right here in Key Colony Beach, Florida, USA. And everybody agreed that life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His books, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” and “Double-Edged Sword” are available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.