Knowing where the Gulf Stream is plays a big part in my fishing plans. My usual targeted species are wahoo, mahi mahi and blackfin tuna. My favorite fishing method is trolling surface lures and deep-running lures on the downrigger, with or without rigged ballyhoo attached, along the edge of the Gulf Stream. This technique also results with catching kingfish and billfish as the “by catch.”

Lately, almost for a month or so, the marine forecast that usually tells the location of the Gulf Stream has been unavailable. This happens now and again, but this last time was definitely the longest period without an updated Gulf Stream location that I can remember. I don’t know why it was not available, it just wasn’t. Very frustrating.