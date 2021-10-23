My buddy Dan and I were at an impasse. We had trolled from the outside edge of the Marathon reef to 350 feet of water. We hadn’t had a bite yet. We find ourselves in this same situation quite often. “Do you think we should move back into shallower water,” I asked Dan. “Or do we move out to deeper water in search of fish. Big fish?”
Of course, we both grinned. We already knew the answer. “Deeper!” we both said. We pulled the lines with rigged ballyhoo into the boat and hung the artificial lures off the outriggers. Not surprisingly, it was another spectacular Florida Keys day. We ran at high-speed watching for birds, boats, bait, or debris.
At first, it was like we were traveling through an ocean desert. There were no signs of life as far as the eye could see. After traveling ten miles or so, we could feel a warm breeze hitting our faces. A few small flying fish flew above the surface of the water, keeping up with the speed of the boat. It always amazes me when fish can keep up with, or pass, a fast-moving boat. How can one-fish-power keep up with hundreds of horsepower?
We slowed the boat and let all the lines back out. We ran into some scattered weeds. Then we ran across some wispy weedlines, just dense enough to follow. There were no boats to be seen. We were well past being able to see land.
As we followed a weedline, one of the lines got hit and we released a peanut mahi mahi. “Not what we’re looking for,” Dan said. “But this is a great sign of things to come.” We circled around and passed the area where we caught the little mahi, but stayed a couple hundred feet off the line, hoping to find some bigger fish.
After working the area for a while, we boated a decent schoolie mahi and placed him into the ice-filled fish box. “At least we got the smell-of-skunk off the boat,” I said. We watched the oceanwater-temperature gauge rise a little more than one-half degree. The water changed to darker blue, and the waves started sloshing on the side of the boat. Ah, Gulf Stream.
We stopped the boat and cast pieces of cut bait into the water. A school of mahi came up and we added another couple fish to the ice box.
Dan and I had gotten a late start this morning, and we spent an hour netting some live ballyhoo on the reef. And since it was already mid-afternoon, we decided to troll toward home. Among the loosely scattered weeds, we found occasional pieces of debris, most of which were chunks of Styrofoam lobster trap markers. I usually don’t put much stock into trap buoys unless they have pieces of rope still attached. But since we’d been trolling for a long time with no better signs of fish, we decided to investigate every one of them we saw.
We even stopped at several and threw handfuls of bait into the water trying to attract fish. The conversation came up that just being out on the water and having enough mahi in the box for both of us, was more than enough to make us happy.
We also agreed that we were not ready to go in. So, we stayed on the troll. The strangest thing was, we could always see a Styrofoam marker in the water. Not close to boat, but with the calm water, close enough to be seen. We cruised from one to the other at a slow troll. After more than another hour passed, we were still more than 20 miles out and the late afternoon had creeped up on us.
The water had become so calm, we knew we could run back to shore at top speed. We could see another trap marker in the distance. We passed it on the troll. I threw a big handful of cut bait when we were next to it. As we passed it by, we kept our eyes peeled behind the boat. When the baits passed the marker, two lines went off. “Fish on, fish on.”
Drags screamed, line vaporized from reels and rods bent, straining under the force of our captives. Another line went off. Holy cow, we’re tripled here,” I said.
Another line went off. “Quadrupled,” Dan yelled. We decided which lines had the two biggest fish and grabbed on each. Another line went off.
“What the heck is that?” I said looking around. I thought we only had four lines out.
“I threw a piece of cut bait out on a spinner,” Dan said, “and put it in the rocket launcher a long time ago.” We were laughing so much, and so much was happening, it was difficult to think, or talk.
“Wahoo,” Dan yelled. “I’ve got a wahoo!” Dan and I live to catch wahoo. I struggled to his side of the boat still battling my fish.
A very large, lit up like a Christmas tree, wahoo was glistening in the crystal-clear water 12 feet from the boat. I stuck my rod in a holder and grabbed the gaff. The wahoo was just feet away from striking range. Wide, bright silver-white tiger stripes shone against dark-blue skin.
The fish turned toward the boat, his tail splashing on the surface, then turned again churning water to get away from the boat. I ran to the gunnel and with two hands swung the gaff like a baseball bat. I caught him just a foot from the end of his tail, and quickly pulled him over the rail into the cockpit. “What was that?” we both said, then got to work clearing, or untangling, the other lines and boating most of the fish that were still hooked.
Patience paid off. Sticking to the plan paid off. And teamwork paid off. I looked up and said, “Thank you.”
It took more than half-an-hour to clear the deck of tangled lines and crushed bait. This was a fishing trip we’ll never forget. And life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His book, Florida Keys Fish Stories, is available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.