My buddy Dan and I headed out to do some snapper fishing. Dan had a family fish fry coming up, with requests for yellowtails, so we made it our goal to catch some yellowtail snappers and maybe a nice mutton snapper. We had expected to catch snappers early in the day and then head offshore to troll up some fresh mahi mahi.
We loaded the boat with a case of chum, a bag of oats, several dozen frozen ballyhoos and a bundle of offshore and inshore fishing equipment. The marine forecast called for calm seas and beautiful weather. It’s been the case lately where the daily forecast has been way off, and it turned out this day was one of them.
By the time we got to the reef, the water was pretty snotty, sporty, some might say. With the wind whistling in our ears, we picked our first location and threw an anchor. We were looking for bigger yellowtails and our first stop was in nearly 90 feet of water. We were enjoying the fact that we had very little boat traffic to contend with. This is always a good thing.
We put two blocks of chum in the bag. Checked all our gear for frayed lines, nasty looking knots, old hooks, etc. etc. The wind was whipping up waves hitting us right on the bow, and unfortunately, we had practically no current at all. We started drifting pieces of bait and handfuls of oats behind the boat. We watched as the oats sank almost straight down in the water.
File fish, remoras and chubs invaded the chum slick. Every now and then, a cruising barracuda showed up and hung out behind the boat. This was not what we were hoping for and started asking each other, “What should we do? Where should we go?”
We decided to hang in where we were. There have been lots of times when slack current gave up quality fish. We were hoping this day might be one. The boat was rocking in steady swells. The wind blew surface waters and weeds toward shore, but never created a meaningful current.
We stayed in the same spot much longer than we usually would; we had worked our butts off to catch nothing worth keeping. The only decent bites we had were bitten off by big predators. We never saw the catch, and we never saw the predators.
It was still blowing hard. Whitecaps slapped against the bow of the boat. “What do you want to do?” I asked.
Dan looked at the water and decided not to bother with trolling. The Gulf Stream was 42 miles offshore and neither of us wanted to get beat up trying to locate mahi mahi.
“Which way should we go?” Dan asked.
Almost anytime we get to the point where we ask each other this question, we decide to go deeper. It’s been that way since we started fishing together 12 or 13 years ago. We love the deep blue water. We love searching for big fish. But, this day, we wanted snappers for Dan’s get together. We headed west to one of my older waypoints where I’ve caught lots of snappers.
We threw the anchor in about 45 feet of water and spent more than an hour with just a few small fish to show for it.
“Which way should we go?” we asked each other again.
“I’ve got one waypoint, not too far from here that usually gives up yellowtails,” I said. “Maybe not the big boys we like to catch, but great eating size.”
“Which way do we go?” Dan asked.
“Strangely enough,” I said. “It’s in closer, in shallower water around 20 feet.”
We got to my waypoint, the wind had calmed down and we anchored to a very light current. At least our baits were moving away from the boat, and we hoped our luck might get better. I was drifting very small pieces of cut ballyhoo into the chum slick. Finally, a fish hit my line and the rod tip danced against my speedy opponent. The first yellowtail of the day came aboard only long enough to be measured and safely released. “At least it’s signs of life.” I was smiling and feeling positive about what might happen here.
We burned half a block of chum and boated several yellowtails between 13 and 14 inches. We knew if we could keep this up for a while, we would eventually have enough yellowtails for Dan’s family cookout. Dan put a pretty big chunk of ballyhoo on a circle hook and small lead weight and cast far back into the chum slick.
His rod bent over. “I have no idea what this might be,” he said, straining to keep the fish from diving into the rocks and cutting the line. “I haven’t seen him yet, but he’s gotta show up soon.”
A big, beautiful flash of color came into view. “I’m gonna need a net,” Dan said.
I manned the net and stood — at the ready — next to Dan. When he had the fish at the side of the boat, I scooped him into the net and introduced him to the cockpit of the EP-2 (short for Extravagant Promises II). I shot a quick look at the depth finder. Nineteen feet!
I drifted a couple of tiny pieces of bait into the chum slick and came up with two more thirteen-and-half inch snappers. Dan’s rod bent over again, and the reel screeched momentarily. He pulled another fantastic mangrove snapper into the boat.
I changed tactics, cast a big plug of ballyhoo on a circle hook a good distance behind the boat. Bam! I caught a beauty of a “mango” myself. We fished this spot for a while, one more mangrove and a couple of short yellowtails released to the ocean, and the bite shut down.
We rinsed the boat, cleaned everything up, took a couple of icy cold sodas from the ice chest and headed home.
What a great day on the water. What a great catch. And what a great idea to head for shallower water. Boy, oh boy, life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a lifelong fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His books, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” and “Double-Edged Sword” are available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.