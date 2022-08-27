on the water geotis column

Did we go the right way? You bet we did! Columnist C.J. Geotis shows off a nice bunch of mangrove snappers caught with his buddy Dan.

 Photo provided by C.J. Geotis

My buddy Dan and I headed out to do some snapper fishing. Dan had a family fish fry coming up, with requests for yellowtails, so we made it our goal to catch some yellowtail snappers and maybe a nice mutton snapper. We had expected to catch snappers early in the day and then head offshore to troll up some fresh mahi mahi.

We loaded the boat with a case of chum, a bag of oats, several dozen frozen ballyhoos and a bundle of offshore and inshore fishing equipment. The marine forecast called for calm seas and beautiful weather. It’s been the case lately where the daily forecast has been way off, and it turned out this day was one of them.