bill and elroy

Bill and Elroy, who have both since passed away, taught me about trolling for mahi mahi, autopilots, and true friendship. I miss these guys dearly. They were great friends.

 Photo by C.J. Geotis

This column originally appeared in the Keys Citizen on Jan. 1, 2013.

Who needs an autopilot? This is a funny question bandied around almost constantly among small-boat owners. I remember when I first met my oldest fishing buddies, Bill and Elroy, up in Orlando. They fished out of Port Canaveral in 23-foot and a 25-foot boats, respectively. They were looking for a third guy to share expenses, work-details and all the other things that go along with offshore fishing.