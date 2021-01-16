My buddy Captain Billy (not a real captain) came down from Orlando this weekend dying to catch some fish. Billy is my oldest and most experienced fishing buddy and he and I have had some great fishing trips together. I had told Billy about my new GPS/Fish finder and was really looking forward to showing it off a little. At 7 a.m. Saturday we started the EP2 (that’s the name of my boat) and I pushed the button to turn the GPS on. Nothing happened. No beep. No beautiful full color screen. Nothing. We played around for over half an hour trying to get the unit working to no avail. Finally, with my wife shaking her head up on the porch and assuming we would wind up hopelessly lost, we headed out with no GPS and no fish finder. Billy and I talked about the good old days when we had none of this fancy equipment and both quipped that we used to catch more fish without it. Of course, neither one of us believed that, but it made us feel better.
We headed out of Sister’s Creek to open water. We concentrated solely on the water and the surroundings. We talked about every fishing report and newspaper article we had read for the past two weeks, including the report that the Gulf Stream was twelve miles south of Marathon. We passed Sombrero Light, noticed a nice weed line, and put four trolling lines out. In short time we had hooked three small dolphins. One was just over legal size and wound up in the fish box. We decided to look for bigger fish and headed out toward deeper water. It looked like we were 5 or 6 miles off Sombrero Light when we ran over the most distinct color change I have ever seen. Pea green turning to striking deep purple/blue. The waves on one side were one foot high and on the other side close to three feet and white capped — the edge of the Gulf Stream.
With no electronics we did not know exactly how deep we were or exactly how far offshore we were. We noticed calm and quiet areas mixed in with the “nervous” water. We both said we had caught fish working the edges of these eddies before, so that’s exactly what we did. After a while the flat line with a pink and purple artificial lure started screaming off the reel. We looked behind the boat and a big sparkling-green bull was jumping and fussing at full speed. The sun glistened off his body and water sprayed from his desperate thrashing. Billy started clearing the lines when the outrigger line got hit. He took the rod and started pulling. Before long we figured out the fish had wrapped my line around Billy’s. We carefully pulled both lines in unison and got the tangle up to the boat. It was wrapped at least three times. The big fish was still fighting and dancing two hundred feet from the boat. We were worried that the lines would cut each other. We passed the rods over and under, over and under, and all the while the bull dolphin was pulling with all his might. Billy and I were tossed around the deck like a Caesar salad. I suppose calmer minds, or professional mates, would have cut the offending line, but don’t forget, this is “fishing for the rest of us.” We untangled the lines and eased the fish to the boat. Billy took one gaff shot that would have made anyone proud and the fish came aboard. We continued to work that general area in and out of the “nervous water” and after less than an hour or so caught a big female dolphin. Life is good, no?
Anyway, we wrapped up the day and headed home. Billy is a fisherman, therefore he lies, and he is Italian, therefore he cooks, so we knocked out one of our favorite dolphin recipes. Here’s how it goes. We bake the dolphin filets for several minutes on each side until almost ready to serve. Then we mix grated parmesan cheese and real mayonnaise (about 50/50). The last step is to turn on the boiler, drain most of the liquid from the pan, spread the concoction carefully and evenly on the tops of the filets, and keep a close eye on them until the cheese bubbles and turns golden brown. Simple but delectable. We served the fish with homemade au gratin potatoes, grinned from ear to ear, and told the story of the day’s fishing over and over.
The next morning, we fixed the GPS, and headed out to a pre-determined spot on the other side of the Ups and Downs. We fished our brains out and caught one small dolphin and a big Skip Jack tuna that we released. Oh well. The moral of the story is, “You don’t need all the fancy electronics to have a great day fishing.” I’ve always said, “I love being on the water with friends, and catching fish is just a plus.” But I sure do like catching them a lot more than not catching them.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His book, Florida Keys Fish Stories, is available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.